Top 10 Best Books About Marijuana in 2018

When it comes to finding the right marijuana book, it can be pretty frustrating. While there’s a lot of literature out there, it often feels very grow-oriented, or super “yeah braaaaaaa” stoner-esque. These are both fantastic facets of the marijuana book category, but they’re certainly not the only ones available. In fact, in terms of marijuana books, there’s a, dare I say, “high” level of diversity.

Whether you’re looking for a weed read related to the history of cannabis, a delicious cook book, or entrepreneurial guide to the green rush, there are plenty to choose from. The cannabis genre is very expansive–you may be surprised how large it is. Instead of finding the same weed books about the same subjects, browse my list of the best books about marijuana.

1. Best Marijuana Book – History: ‘Cannabis: A History’

Cannabis has been around since the dawn of time. Ancient humans recognized the benefits of the plant both medicinally and lifestyle-wise. Consumption of marijuana was relatively common amongst the ancients, and we’re still partaking in the plant today. Having a grasp on the history of this plant that maintained popularity for millennia, is great knowledge to have in your back pocket.

Martin Booth’s book, Cannabis: A History dives deep into the life of this supposed “gateway drug”. The legality of the plant waffled back-and-forth for centuries. Prohibition of cannabis in the Western World significantly affected the economy of the west, and around the world. Take a hard look at the green rush and where it originated.

Price: $19.06

Pros:

Both informative and entertaining – very gripping

Provides loads of easy-to-understand facts and background

Very well-written overall

Cons:

Does get a bit dry at parts

2. Best Marijuana Book – Understanding the Plant: ‘Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana’

Marijuana has loads of different names. Some of the include: Bud, greens, ganja, pot, fire, rice, and more. They all refer to the same thing, of course. So, whether you’re a regular stoner, botanist, or general weed enthusiast, understanding the ins-and-outs of this plant only ups your smoking experience. The more you know about what you’re toking on, the better you can enhance your high.

Dan Michaels put together the exact book I just described. It’s called Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana. This baby gives you the details of various lineages, break down of the plant itself, and the culture surrounding this plant in semi-prohibition. Regardless of if you’re a recreational or medical user, you’ll find this marijuana book absolutely fascinating.

Price: $31.50 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredible photography – loads of visuals

Extremely well-written

Book is made from very high-quality material

Cons:

Doesn’t cover every strain available

3. Best Marijuana Book – Encyclopedia: ‘The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana’

When it comes to the world of weed, it’s very easy to feel lost. There are a lot of slang terms and jargon that stoners and enthusiasts alike use. Instead of heading to Urban Dictionary or Googling a certain phrase, it’s wise to invest in an encyclopedia that covers all aspects of weed. The Cannabis Encyclopedia is truly a god send in that regard–it has everything you could ever want or need, in the way of cannabis.

Jorge Cerventes really outdid himself with this wealth of knowledge. That man created the most beautiful, 596-page marijuana book on the planet. Chapters include seeds, various strains, history of cannabis in medicine, and so many more. It even includes 14 super detailed pictures of various types of nutrient deficiencies and excesses, so you can heal your plant as quickly as possible. This is seriously the ultimate guide to cannabis–a must have.

Price: $45 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides super in-depth details of how to grow marijuana and what problems may arise

Author, Jorge Cerventes, is one of the most trusted names in cannabis cultivation

Phenomenal for all levels of growers

The color photos are breathtaking

Cons:

Semi-expensive for a marijuana book

4. Best Marijuana Book – Cookbook: ‘The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook: More Than 50 Irresistible Recipes That Will Get You High’

Baking and making edibles is one of the most satisfying things on the planet. Maybe you’re making your own pot butter or weed-infused oil, or perhaps you’re purchasing it. However you’re putting that stoney-inducing substance in your food, you need new ideas. Sure, you could always bake brownies or a cake, but those are so overplayed. What if you could concoct the most amazing cannabis-infused recipes on the planet?

You easily can with The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook. If you’ve been around the world of weed for any stretch of time, you’ve heard of High Times. They’re a trusted, well-known magazine that focuses on marijuana and the lifestyle that surrounds it. This cookbook is downright dank. If you’ve only ever made pot brownies, you’ll be thrilled at the selection of recipes. Your mouth and brain will thank you later.

Price: $18.95

Pros:

Provides both recreational and medical information

Contains loads of information about various strains – much more than just an edible cookbook

Has tons of recipes for any occasion, including breakfast, appetizers, lunch, and more

Cons:

Suggested dosage may not be correct for everyone

5. Best Marijuana Book for Growers: ‘Marijuana Grower’s Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation’

Before you go crazy about being a criminal for growing marijuana, it’s legal to do in quite a few states–even if it’s not technically “legal” federally. In fact, if you’re a patient in states like Colorado, you can cultivate up to 12 plants at-a-time. So, instead of heading to the dispensary all the time to pick up, you can grow your own and be styling with some fresh greens.

If you want a marijuana book on how to grow, the Marijuana Grower’s Handbook is easily your best bet. Whether you’re a newbie or have been growing for decades, this book is written for everyone. It takes an in-depth look at both indoor and outdoor growing, and shows you the most efficient ways to go about growing in any environment. Ed Rosenthal truly knows his stuff. You’ll be stoked you picked up this marijuana book.

Price: $26.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides very detailed information

Exceedingly well-written

Beautiful photography adorns the pages

Phenomenal for newbies and veterans alike

Cons:

Doesn’t dive too deeply into feminized seeds – can easily be Googled

6. Best Marijuana Book on Opening a Dispensary: ‘Marijuana Business: How to Open and Successfully Run a Marijuana Dispensary and Grow Facility’

The green rush has arrived, and the flood gates are totally open. There’s nothing stopping this deluge of marijuana-related businesses. Instead of standing by idly, why not get in on the ground floor? You could get into making products yourself….or become a storefront and sell cannabis at a dispensary. While it’s not “easy”, it’s definitely a straightforward shot towards making a splash in the marijuana industry.

Opening dispensaries is a relatively new endeavor (given that California was the first medical state to legalize in 1996). Therefore, there aren’t many experts out there…but those who exist have written amazing marijuana books. Marijuana Business: How to Open and Successfully Run a Marijuana Dispensary and Grow Facility is an absolutely incredible wealth of knowledge. It dives deep into the small things to consider prior to starting the process, all the way to starting your own grow facility on the side. If you want to make some green with green, then you need this marijuana book, like, yesterday.

Price: $29.59

Pros:

Phenomenal for those who are new to the world of weed

Very informative and provides lots of details

Specifically covers grow facilities – there’s little other information available about it

Cons:

Mostly Colorado-based information because it was the first recreationally-legal state

7. Best Marijuana Book on Concentrates: ‘Beyond Buds: Marijuana Extracts—Hash, Vaping, Dabbing, Edibles and Medicines’

Of course, a list of marijuana books wouldn’t be complete without reference to concentrates. Concentrates are a highly-concentrated form of THC that has been extracted. A solvent (like CO2 or butane) strips THC from the plant, and soaks up the potent compounds. Depending on the process, it will turn into various forms of concentrates, including wax, shatter and BHO (Butane Hash Oil).

Beyond Buds: Marijuana Extracts- Hash, Vaping, Dabbing, Edibles and Medicines is the ultimate guide to making concentrates. Not only does it take a deep look into the process of making them, it also delves into the safest, cleanest ways to producing extracts. It can be dangerous to create extracts without any prior knowledge. Author, Ed Rosenthal, opens your eyes to the world of concentrates with this awesome marijuana book.

Price: $23.21 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides loads of information – best for concentrate newbies

Has both overview and DIY sections

Great value for the amount of information it contains

Cons:

Has a significant amount of product placements throughout the book

8. Best Marijuana Book – Spirituality: ‘Cannabis and Spirituality: An Explorer’s Guide to an Ancient Plant Spirit Ally’

For centuries, various kinds of plants and medicines have taken on a spiritual aspect. Many modern day religions still use mind-enhancing substances. Marijuana, of course, is one of those substances, and continues to be a popular way to spiritually connect. Cannabis and Spirituality: An Explorer’s Guide to an Ancient Plant Spirit Ally is your complete marijuana book to the spiritual side of cannabis.

This Stephen Gray book, is a beautiful compilation of essays about various aspects of cannabis. Penned in such a thought-provoking way, it’s nearly impossible to set down once you pick it up. This eye-opening marijuana book shows how often the plant is misunderstood in modern day society, and how the last century has completely changed the attitude and landscape of it. Open yourself up to viewing cannabis in a different light–you won’t be disappointed.

Price: $14.40 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredibly well-written and thought-provoking

Succinctly provides a beautiful connection between cannabis and spirituality

Once you start it, it’s very hard to put down

Cons:

Not available in hard cover

9. Best Marijuana Book on THC-Infused Drinks: ‘Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzz-Worthy Libations’

When most people think about making edibles, they concentrate on food–especially desserts like cake or brownies. But, edibles are definitely not limited to just food. In fact, edibles can be made with, well, anything that’s edible. That means that you can make THC-infused drinks. Yep, total game changer. Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Rinks and Buzz-Worthy Libations is right up your alley.

This awesome marijuana book takes a look at the various types of drinks you can mix (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and shows you how to make them even better: By adding THC. An impressive 75 recipes are available at your fingertips to get as twisted as you please. Plus, you’ll learn how to de-carb weed–takes away the weird, green color–and make the most visually- and tastebud-appealing drinks on the planet.

Price: $11.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides loads of creative, cannabis-infused drink recipes

Writing is extremely charming and engaging

Takes a very unique viewpoint over creating edibles

Cons:

Calls for ingredients not everyone may have on-hand

10. Best Marijuana Book on Business: ‘The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Cannabis: Concentrated Advice From 25 Industry Leaders’

While there was already a similar book to getting in on the green rush, this marijuana book covers a different aspect of the industry. The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Cannabis: Concentrated Advice From 25 Industry Leaders takes a different approach to writing cannabis business advice. Instead of a how-to guide, this marijuana book focuses on advice from the biggest names in the world of weed.

Author, Michael Zaytsev, interviewed a wide-range of people in the cannabis industry. Experts include CEO Scott Reach, winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, CEO Steve Angelo, owner of the world’s largest dispensary, Cy Scott, Co-Founder of Leafly, and tons more. Michael truly spoke with some of the most knowledgeable and intelligent minds in cannabis. Kick start your motivation, creativity, and drive with this marijuana book.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Provides phenomenal advice any entrepreneur could use – not just for those in the cannabis world

Contains a magnificent overview of the current state of the marijuana union

Written very concisely

Cons:

Not written for experts in the cannabis industry

A bit shorter than expected

