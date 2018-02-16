10 Best Portable Vaporizer Options Available Now (2018)

So you’ve finally reached the point in your cannabis career, where it makes sense to purchase a vaporizer. Vaporizers, of course, come in many different shapes, forms, and uses. There’s one quality, however, that really makes a vape stand out: Travel-ability. The best portable vaporizer models span a wide range.

Perhaps you’re all about concentrates, and would prefer a dab pen. Or, maybe you’re budget-conscious, and want the most bang for your buck.

Whatever the case, you’re in the market for something awesome and travel-friendly. Portable vaporizers, of course, come in many shapes, sizes, capabilities, and prices. And because there are so many models available, it may feel a bit overwhelming.

Ask yourself a few questions before diving into devices. First, what’s your budget? Second, are you looking for dry herb, concentrates, or both? Third, do you have any aesthetic preferences? With these in mind, you’ll have a much better idea of what you’re looking for.

What exactly are the benefits of a portable vaporizer? Well for one, you’re not confined to your home. You can snag it for a hike, or a quick puff-on-the-go between class. Plus, they draw far-less attention that a blunt or bowl. Having discretion in public is pretty necessary. And, they’re just a better choice for your lungs.

This list is set up in a superlative fashion. Each capsule contains a quick description for a certain type of vaporizer. Browse the whole list, or cruise through it with these categorizations.

So, without further ado, peep this list of the best portable vaporizer models for any cannasseur.

1. Best Portable eNail: Bolt Pro 2

When you’re a seasoned stoner, it’s easy to turn to concentrates. After all, they’re much more potent, and thus get you more stoned, more quickly. But, dab rigs aren’t exactly meant for travel. That’s where a portable vaporizer comes in hand, specifically an eNail.

I want to thank the team over at Dabado for sending me a device to review. I’ve tried a few different models in the past, but the Bolt Pro 2 really knocked my socks off. My experience with the first version was fantastic, so the second version was sure to impress. After removing the device from a padded, hard-side, portable case, I charged the unit up–it uses a regular mini USB.

Once completed, I set the temperature to 550. (I prefer cooler dabs–it’s better on my lungs. But, you can choose between 200 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit). With the provided dabber, I scooped up some budder and placed it on the nail (I chose quartz, but it also comes with ceramic and titanium), when the indicator light turned green.

The concentrate melted, and I set the magnetic dome in place, continuing to inhale. To my delight, a smooth, warm–but not too hot–vapor hit my lungs. The unit turned off, and quickly reheated with the click of a button three times. Because the nail was already heated, I was able to get a fat rip off of it. Over the course of a few weeks I continued to test the Bolt Pro 2. Let me tell you, this bad boy is AWESOME. So, if you’re in need of a portable eNail, this is your guy.

A Bolt Pro 2 is a phenomenal choice if you’re big into concentrates. Since it doesn’t require butane, you can whip it out and rip a dab, whether or not your buddy has a rig available. Dabbing on-the-go is easy–it’s even easier with a portable enail.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

You can choose the temperature between 200 and 900 Fahrenheit

Charges quickly

Comes in a hard-side, padded case, making travel easy

Has many awesome accessories

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other eNails

2. Best Sweet Design Portable Vaporizer: Atmos Tyga x Shine Kiln RA Vaporizer Kit

As far as portable vaporizers go, most of them tend to have the same colors. After all, companies don’t want to go too wild, or else they might not sell their stock. But because so many models like pretty much the exact same, you might not even be aware your vaporizer can have some serious style. So, if you’re in the market for something functional and eye-catching, then the Atmos Tyga x Shine Kiln RA Vaporizer Kit is right up your alley.

Atoms, Shine papers (the guys who produce awesome gold rolling papers) and Tyga teamed up to create one of the sleekest portable vaporizer designs out there. This bad boy has a deep ceramic chamber, perfect for waxy oils and concentrates. A lithium ion battery powers the unit, and it’s 510 threaded, for easy compatibility. Choose between silver and gold. You won’t be disappointed.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Has an awesome, eye-catching design in silver or gold

Perfect for waxes and waxy oils

Deep ceramic chamber allows you to pack more

Cons:

Only built for wax concentrates

3. Best Celebrity-Backed Portable Vaporizer: Cheech & Chong’s The Ripper Ceramic Vaporizer Kit

Name one Dynamic Duo in the cannabis world. If you didn’t say Cheech and Chong, then you’re wrong…well only because the OG pair takes precedence. These grinning goofballs have spread their love for the ganja lifestyle for decades. Their humor and 420-style has touched the hearts of millions. If you’re one of those big Cheech and Chong super fans, you may want to consider your love with their portable vaporizer.

The Cheech & Chong’s The Ripper Ceramic Vaporizer Kit is an amazing choice for you dab rats. It’s built to be compatible with waxes and waxy oils, and features a deep, ceramic chamber. Easily load this bad boy up, and you’re set for the day. A five-click safety feature ensures it won’t randomly turn on in your bag. Once its powered up, it continues to heat for 15-seconds. Great price, great portable vape.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Fantastic price for a dab pen

Backed by two of the most famous stoners in the world

Has five-click safety features

Continuously heats for 15-seconds

Cons:

Only intended for waxy concentrates

4. Best Portable Vaporizer for Wax: Source Orb 4 Vaporizer

When it comes to vaping wax, there are many different ways to do so. First, the material atomizers are made of differ tremendously. Second, temperatures affect the vaporization of wax. And third, proper air flow will make or break your wax vaping experience. This portable vaporizer is a must if you like to customize your vaporing experience, to the type of wax.

The Source Orb 4 blows the competition out of the water. This bad boy comes with an incredible six different atomizers (Quartz single coil, quartz double coil, white ceramic double coil, black ceramic double coil, Terra 2 Ceramic coil-less, and Source Nail coil-less (removable bucket)). Plus, it comes with tons of accessories to make your vaping life easier. Loading it is simple, and you can choose from three finishes: Chrome, Black Chrome, or Royal Gold. You’ll be stylin’ and vaping in no time.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Comes with a shocking six different atomizers

Features eight temperature settings

Allows you to pull for 10-seconds straight

Choose from three colors

Cons:

Relatively conspicuous – measures eight-inches

5. Best Portable Vaporizer for Dry Herb: Pax 3 Vaporizer

If you’re a dry herb connoisseur, or a flower child, then you’re probably in the market for a portable vaporizer geared towards greens. Too many vapes exist that tout their ability to properly vaporizer bud. But, there’s one name you’ll always hear: Pax. And for good reason. They’ve perfected the travel dry herb vape. With so many choices in portable vaporizers, you may feel overwhelmed. The easiest way to beat that feeling is to choose a well-known reputable name, like Pax.

The Pax 3 is a big improvement over its predecessor, the Pax 2. Thank you so much to the team over at Pax for sending me a unit to try. Without a doubt, the Pax 3 is easily my favorite dry herb vape. It holds a little-more-than-a-bowl’s-worth of bud. But, those greens last a long time. And, each charge lasts multiple trips out…in addition to charging in 90-minutes. Repack and take a puff in under a minute, thanks to a 15-second heat-up time. Pax is well-known for being phenomenal–soon you’ll experience that awesomeness.

Peep my full review of the Pax 3 here.

Price: $249.99

In 2017, Pax revamped the way they sell the Pax 3. If you just want the Pax device, without all of the bells and whistles, you have the ability to purchase it. Whether you already have the accessories, or are just a no-nonsense vaper, then you may want to consider this option.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Super fast heat-up time: 15-seconds

Charges in 90-minutes

Extremely efficient for your bud

Small enough to fit in a pocket or purse

Cons:

Semi-expensive for a portable vape

6. Best Portable Vaporizer for Cartridges: HoneyStick Bee Keeper Vaporizer

When you head to a dispensary, there are tons of goodies to choose from. Everything from bulk flower, to edibles, dabs, tinctures, and of course, vape cartridges. Cartridges connect to a battery and contain an oil concentrate, oftentimes butane hash oil (BHO). Many dispensaries provide you with a 510-thread battery, but it’s frequently garbage. If you’re a big fan of vape cartridges, you’ll improve your vaping experience significantly, by purchasing a high-quality battery.

Instead of getting weak rips off of cartridges, opt to snag a well-made battery. The HoneyStick Bee Keeper Vaporizer definitely does the trick. It fits industry-sized cartridges–so you should be good whether you’re in Illinois, Alaska, Colorado, or any other medical/recreational state. As a high-power unit, it offers an output of 20-watts. The tank sits right next to the battery, instead of on top of it, which makes it extra discreet. If you like cartridges, then you’ve found your next portable vaporizer.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Fits with industry-sized cartridges

Extremely inconspicuous design

Fabulous price for the quality you receive

Has powerful 20-watt output

Cons:

Solely works with cartridges

7. Best Portable Vaporizer With the Strength of a Tabletop Vaporizer: Storz & Bickel Crafty Vaporizer

Discussing portable vaporizers can bring a bevy of new products to the table. But, you might be a little sad, knowing you can’t just bring your Volcano Vaporizer with you everywhere. After all, that thing is BA, and works like a freakin’ charm. Well, turn that frown upside down because I’ve got the perfect solution for you: The Storz & Bickel Crafty Vaporizer. Whether or not you already own a Volcano is irrelevant. If you want a high-quality, strong, long-lasting vaporizer, then you need The Crafty.

Created by the same team, the Crafty is sure to knock your socks off. This bad boy has all of the awesome technology of the Volcano…except you can bring it with you on-the-go. It’s fueled by a single Lithium Ion battery, and has an automatic power-off feature. As a fully-convection hot air portable vaporizer, you’re getting only the smoothest, most efficient hits on the planet. Plus, you can control it with an app. While this baby is slightly larger than other models, it’s absolutely a front-runner in the race of travel vaporizers.

Price: $339

Pros:

Works with the same technology as a Volcano Vaporizer

Fully-convection heating for efficient vaporization of bud

Has an automatic turn-off function

Features precise temperature control

Cons:

More expensive than other portable vaporizers

8. Best Colorful Portable Vaporizer: Vapir Prima Vaporizer

Not all portable vaporizers are made with bland, boring colors. We already saw the aesthetically-pleasing Atmos Tyga x Shine Kiln RA Vaporizer Kit. But, there are plenty of other eye-catching options, as well. Because metallic colors may not really be your thing, you’ll find a variety of colors in the Vapir Prima Vaporizers. By choosing a color that many other stoners don’t have, your portable vaporizer will absolutely stand out amongst your friends.

This baby is available in four colors: Black, blue, orange, and silver, and they grace a brushed aluminum body. If you’re a fan of both dry herb and concentrates, then you’re in luck–it’s compatible with both forms of cannabis. Four pre-defined temperatures are programmed in, making it as easy as clicking a button. And, if the unit breaks in the first five-years, it’s backed by a standard manufacturer’s warranty. Dry herb and dabs in the same portable vaporizer? Yes, please!

Price: $229.99

Pros:

Great for both dry herb and concetrates

Available in four stand-out colors

Backed by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty

Measures six-inches – not too large

Cons:

Can’t choose temperature – has four pre-programmed settings

Semi-expensive

9. Best Portable Vaporizer With Customizable Temp Settings: Atmos Vicod 5G Vaporizer

Choosing the temperature of your hits is hugely advantageous. First, you have the choice whether or not to scorch the crap out of your throat. Second, since cannabis is full of cannabinoids, which are activated at certain temperatures, you can choose which ones to activate. (If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out this article). So, if you’d like to really hone in on your portable vaporizer’s temperature, then you need the Atmos Vicod 5G Vaporizer.

This bad boy gives you all of the tools you need to accomplish selecting the proper temperature. Choose between 300 – 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it comes with two mouthpieces: Flat and extended. The flat allows for fastest inhalation, while the extended allows for an extra cool hit. And if anything breaks in the first five-years, it’s covered by a warranty. Dry herb lovers, you don’t want to miss this portable vaporizer.

Price: $129.95

Pros:

Allows you to choose temperatures between 300 – 435 Fahrenheit

Comes with two mouth pieces

Backed by a five-year warranty

Sleek and small enough to fit in a purse

Cons:

Solely for dry herb

10. Best Slim Portable Vaporizer: Apollo AirVape XS Vaporizer

When you’re looking for a portable vaporizer, you may want to take it one step further. Small, of course, is very important. But slim can be equally as helpful. After all, if you’re trying to be discreet, the tinier the better. By keeping your portable vaporizer low-profile, you run a lower risk of anyone calling you out on your actions. Apollo AirVape XS Vaporizer to the rescue.

This baby is built for power. It features a 20-second heat-up time, with adjustable temperatures between 317 and 428 degrees Fahrenheit. The body’s sleek design features and LCD display screen, paired with a vibration notification system. Choose from three colors: Gray, red gold, and rose gold. The mouthpiece is made of glass and has a rubber tip, for added comfort. Slide this portable vaporizer into your pocket, and you’re good to go.

Price: $149 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very sleek, slim design

Features vibration notification system

Heats up to temps between 317 and 428 Fahrenheit

Super fast heat-up time: 20-seconds

Cons:

Only holds 0.3 grams of dry herb

