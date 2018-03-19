10 Best Weed Socks: The Ultimate List (2018)

Weed socks have been on stoners’ radars for what seems like forever. Why? They’re extremely versitile. If you’re looking to really show your stoner spirit, you can get bright, long ones. If you’d prefer to keep your smoking lifestyle on the down low, you can easily hide them underneath a pair of pants.

Always remember that weed socks aren’t the be all, end all, when it comes to stoner clothing. Don’t pigeon hole yourself into just socks. Consider these awesome weed clothes, like weed hoodies and onesies to help banish the high chills.

Just like regular socks, weed socks come in a variety of lengths, colors, and cuts. This piece is set up in three different sections: Ankle weed socks, crew weed socks, and over-the-knee weed socks. Each capsule has a superlative headline, making it easy to determine whether it fits your needs or not.

Another thing to keep in mind, while browsing this list: Gender doesn’t matter. Each pair is designated for men or women, solely for sizing. For example, if a pair says it fits men’s sizes five-to-eleven, it fits women’s sizes seven-to-thirteen. Another thing to bear in mind is that socks do stretch and shrink, so adjust accordingly.

Don’t attend another 420 event, without first putting on your stoner apparel. Use this list to find your new favorite pair of weed socks.

Ankle Weed Socks

Ankle weed socks are an incredible choice for a number of reasons. First, they’re not visible, unless you remove your shoes. Second, they pair with literally any outfit. And third, they’re comfy as all get out. As far as weed socks go, ankle length are super versatile.

1. Best Bamboo Weed Socks

Many weed socks (like many regular socks), are made of cotton. Don’t get me wrong–that’s a great material for a variety of reasons. But if you’re looking for something different, you may want to consider these Healthy Bamboo Ankle Casual Socks.

These babies are made with bamboo, which has anti-fungal and antibacterial properties. That means the smelliness factor goes down significantly. The full blend includes 86% Bamboo, five-percent spandex, and nine-percent polyamide. Choose from a variety of sizes, ranging from kids through Mens sizes. Theres a bamboo weed sock for everyone.

Price: $15.95 – $18.95

Pros:

Made with bamboo – 86% bamboo, five-percent spandex, nine-percent polyamide

Has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties

Choose from tons of designs and sizes

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other weed socks

2. Best Multi-Pair Weed Socks

As far as weed socks go, there are a number of companies that produce them. However, if you had to choose a “king of weed socks”, it would definitely Huf. For years, they’ve dropped awesome designs, and continue to do so to this day.

These 6 Pairs of Marijuana Weed Leaf Socks are no exception. You’ll receive exactly what’s shown in the picture, all for an incredible price. They’re built for US Men’s shoe sizes 9-11, but women can easily wear them, too. Each pair is made with 80% cotton and 20% spandex. They’ll stretch to your feet, and snap back after a good wash. You can never go wrong with Huf weed socks.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Manufactured by a well-known weed sock company

Absolutely fantastic price for six pairs of socks

Made of 80% cotton and 20% spandex

Cons:

May be too large for small women’s sizes

3. Best Realistic Weed Socks

Take a look at almost any pair of weed socks. What do they have in common? All cannabis leaves are drawings or some type of design, often in funky, eye-catching colors. Well, what if you want weed socks that actually look like weed? You’ve arrived at the right station.

These Living Royal Ankle High Socks take an image of actual pot leaves, and transpose them onto a pair of socks. Made of 100% polyester, they’re thin enough for any pair of shoes. Made in the USA, they’re a great choice for both men and women. Rock out with some pot leaves out.

Price: $14

Pros:

Actual image of a weed leaf, as a design

Made in the USA

Material is 100% polyester

Fits both men and women

Cons:

May be thinner than expected

4. Best Weed Socks With a Pipe

What’s better than one pair of weed socks? Two pairs, obviously. But what could make two pairs of weed socks better? ….a brand new pipe. This 2 Pair Weed 420 Marijuana Pipe Socks With Pipe set-up is right up your alley.

Aside from an awesome little elephant piece, you’ll receive two pairs of weed socks. Choose from ankle-length and medium-length. And if you don’t care, the company will make the decision for you. Rarely can you purchase a cool pipe for under-$20. But with this awesome deal, you just need to add a lighter and bud, and you’ll be stoney in your new socks in no time.

If you’re purchasing this set-up as a gift, you might want to consider these other options: weed gifts and gifts for stoners.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Receive an elephant pipe, along with two pairs of weed socks

Choose between ankle- and medium-length socks

Fabulous price

Cons:

Don’t get to choose color of socks

5. Best Women’s Cut Weed Socks

Don’t get me wrong. Any kind of weed sock is an awesome choice. But…what about a fuzzy, cozy pair of weed socks? They really take it up a notch in terms of comfort, style, and pure happiness.

The Colorful Weed Socks are cut specifically for women’s feet. Socks are sizes nine-to-eleven, but fit shoe sizes five-to-eleven. Made of 95% polyester and five-percent spandex, so your feet are surrounded by comfiness. Choose from packs of six or 12, and between a variety of colors. As far as weed socks go, fuzzy ones are incredible.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Very comfy and cozy, thanks to fuzzy material

Made of 95% polyester and five-percent spandex

Cut specifically for women’s feet

Great price

Cons:

May not fit a large men’s size

Crew-Length Weed Socks

The awesome thing about crew-length weed socks, is that they stick out over the top of your shoes. They really allow you to show off that stoner style…or cover it up with a pair of pants. At this length, fashion choices are nearly endless.

6. Best Weed Socks With a Phrase

Calf-high socks are the perfect height for many different types of footwear. Whether you prefer low- or high-boots, or sneakers, they allow you to show off your weed socks in a number of ways.

These Weed Smokin Calf Hi Socks are made of 88% cotton, seven-percent polyester, and five-percent viscose. Pictured is a multi-color pack of red, green, and black. But, they’re also available in lime green, red, and black, or all green. All color combinations feature the text “stay smokin” at the top. These quality cotton socks are meant for US shoe sizes seven-to-twelve. Show off the band on-top, or keep them covered under pant legs or high boots.

Price: $14.90

Pros:

Comes in three different color combos & has text at the top reading “stay smokin'”

Made of cotton, polyester, and viscose

Fits US sizes 7-12

Cons:

May be thinner than expected

7. Best Classic Socks With a Pot Leaf Twist

The nice thing about crew socks is, depending on how they’re designed, they can look like a “normal” pair of socks…until you lift the pant leg. These Magg Mens 3 Pairs Marijuana Weed Socks provide that perfect surprise.

Thanks to their 80% cotton, 20% spandex mixture, they fit men’s sizes four-to-eleven. Bear in mind, this is true for all color combinations except the assorted fit, which fits sizes seven-to-thirteen. These babies are machine-washable, and are a great choice for almost any casual situation.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Available in multiple colors and cuts

Made with 80% cotton and 20% spandex

Machine-washable

Cons:

“Assorted cuts” choice fits men’s sizes seven-to-thirteen

8. Best Huf Weed Socks

If you know anything about weed socks, I’m almost positive it’s that Huf is the most popular manufacturer. You remember the edgy kids in high school rocking those bad boys. Well, now you can get a pair for yourself.

These HUF Men’s Tri-Fade Plantlife Crew Sock are more than just plain weed socks. They’re faded, ombre weed socks. Thanks to their 98% cotton, two-percent polyester mix, they’re machine-washable. And if this particular color scheme doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are three other eye-catching designs to choose from. Grab a pair of weed socks from the most well-known name in the game.

Price: $14.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made with 98% cotton and two-percent polyester

Machine-washable

Available in four brilliant designs

Cons:

One-size-fits-all – not ideal for small feet

Over-the-Knee Weed Socks

If you’re really feeling the weed socks look, you might as well go all-out. Over-the-knee weed socks add a pop of flair to any outfit. If you’re a taller person, keep in mind these babies may be more like knee-highs on you. Choose from both weed socks and weed stockings.

9. Best Over-the-Knee Weed Socks

There’s just something fun and empowering about showing off your legs in some over-the-knee weed socks. They can easily be paired with boots, over tights, or worn on their own, to compliment a skirt.

In this particular pack you’ll receive four pairs of weed socks, in white, green, blue, and red. Choose from a variety of other colors and quantities, as well. Bear in mind, these socks are built for the “average” woman–that is to say 5’6″-and-under. If you’re taller than 5’6″, they transform into awesome knee-high socks. Rock these Weed Print Maple Over Knee High in your next look.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Made of comfortable material

Great stand-out piece in any outfit

Available in multiple colors and quantities

Cons:

Will NOT be over-the-knee socks for those taller than 5’6″

10. Best Over-the-Knee Weed Tights

While most weed socks are made with cotton, or some type of polyester mix, there are other materials avaiable for apparel. Nylon is one of the more popular choices, much like these Women’s Leaf Print Thigh High Tights.

Made with 100% nylon, and they do feature a pull-on closure. Keep in mind, they must be hand-washed and hung dry for best results. They’re constructed for those who are between five-feet and 5’10”, and 100-175 pounds. Pair these weed stockings with just about anything, and you’ll be styling.

Price: $10.95

Pros:

Made of 100% nylon

Intended for those between five-feet and 5’10”, and 100-175 pounds

Feature pull-on closure

Cons:

Must be hand-washed and hung-dry

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.