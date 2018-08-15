Oregon & Washington Fire Maps: Track the Fires Near Me Right Now [August 15]

These are the latest details about fires in Oregon and Washington as of August 15 to help you track the fires’ locations and updates. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. In Oregon, according to NIFC, there are nine active fires today, totaling 166,873 acres. In Washington there are 11 fires today, totaling 133,944 acres. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington, according to NIFC.gov and other sources. You can also see an interactive map of southern Oregon specifically, detailing evacuation areas, here.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

Here are details on the individual fires for August 15.

Arctic Jim Fire

This North Cascades National Park fire in Washington is 348 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s two miles southwest of White Swan.

Bannock Lakes Fire

This Washington fire in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 417 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 14 miles southwest of Stehekin. This tweet is older but gives you an idea of where the fire is:

Pacific Crest Trail now re-routed through my old home, Holden Village, due to Bannock Lakes Fire. Sad about fires increasing every year, but hope PCT hikers enjoy the amazing village ice cream & a mostly fossil-fuel-free village #ClimateChange #HoldenVillage #PCT @350 https://t.co/s91RLBwUB0 — Benjamin Stewart (@bstewLSTC) August 9, 2018

The fire was caused by lightning and is about 17 miles west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. It’s burning among “large rocky outcroppings and isolated clusters of timber in steep, inaccessible terrain,” Inciweb reported. ” The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (PCT) is closed from Suiattle Pass to High Bridge. The PCT detour is from Suiattle Pass to Stehekin. More information and a map is available at http://www.pcta.org. Aerial observers continue to monitor the fire.”

Boffer Fire

BOFFER CANYON FIRE | 2 miles south of Kennewick, Washington https://t.co/fptXJ158SA pic.twitter.com/VFKeALdVYy — NW Fire Blog (@nwfireblog) August 12, 2018

This Washington fire is 5,000 acres and 50 percent contained. It’s two miles south of Kennewick. The current status of the Boffer Fire (sometimes called Bofer Canyon) is “extreme fire behavior.” On August 11, according to The NW Fire Blog, it moved south near Nine Canyon Road and SR 397 from the more populated area of Finley. On that day, the fire also jumped Olympia St. near SR 397, moving east. Evacuation notifications were sent out by Benton County Sheriff’s Office for people in the area of Gamefarm and Oak. Seven structures were lost as of August 12, including four to five homes, according to My Columbia Basin. Two horses and several pets were also injured. No people have been injured in the fire. Officials say they’ve made good progress on the blaze.

Boyds Fire

6:20pm 8/13/18 – The #boydsfire in Ferry County, WA forced significant evacuations in the surrounding area. Dozens of households are currently seeking refuge & services at the Red Cross shelter in Kettle Falls. @spokaneheart providing support for pets. #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/ZXANsOfFJs — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) August 14, 2018

This Washington fire in the Northeast Region is 2,950 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 3 miles west of Kettle Falls (at 48.602 latitude, -118.141 longitude). The cause of the fire is unknown. Primarily west and northwest flanks are uncontrolled; it might spread if the fire re-establishes in the lighter “drier fuels in the bottom of the fire,” per Inciweb. Flyer tankers can’t be used due to the smoke in the area. It grew slightly since yesterday.

According to Inciweb on August 15, about 430 structures remain threatened from the fire. Three residences were lost and several outbuildings. Inciweb has not provided a map for this fire, but you can see a map in the tweet below.

Third HEART crew is assisting with animal evacuees at the Red Cross Shelter in Kettle Falls. We have 10 dogs, 16 cats and 3 bunnies in the shelter today. No food or supplies are needed at this time. #BoydsFire #RedCrossNW #KettleFalls https://t.co/ACsCo6LfZG — HeartofSpokane (@spokaneheart) August 13, 2018

Some evacuations and road closures are in place. According to Inciweb on August 14: “A Red Cross Shelter is located at the Kettle Falls High School for any displaced homeowners. Road closures include SR 20 both directions from milepost 337 Inchelium Rd. to milepost 342. Hwy. 395 is one lane from Barney’s Junction to Boyd’s.”

The fire is threatening hundreds of homes, KXLY reported, and about 800 are without power.

A community meeting is tonight, August 15, for this fire at Kettle Falls Public Library at 7 p.m. local time.

Ceder Creek Fire

This Washington fire is on the Little Pen Oreille Wildlife Refuge. It’s eight acres but crews are expecting containment soon. It’s not listed on NIFC’s official list.

Clear Fork Fire

This Washington fire in Gifford Pinchot National Park is 10 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 12 miles southeast of Packwood.

Columbus Fire

This Oregon fire is overseen by the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 9,685 acres and 18 percent contained. It’s located 15 miles east of Tiller. It’s grown about 50 acres since yesterday, but containment has also increased by about 3 percent. Possible thunderstorms on August 15 and gusty winds might increase some fire activity. See the details under the Miles Fire for more evacuation information.

Cougar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is now 31,062 acres and 28 percent contained. That’s a big increase from just 5 percent containment yesterday. It’s 8 miles northwest of Manson, 12 miles northwest of Ardenvior, 7 1/2 miles northeast of Plain, and 20 miles northwest of Entiat. It was caused by lightning.

Wednesday 8/15 #CougarCreekFire Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. You can turn off perimeter data with control in upper right corner. Open online map: https://t.co/MSwN2REm8i #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/uYGCX7QHFr — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

Evacuation levels remain unchanged for August 15. On August 10, the following evacuations were announced, according to Inciweb:

“Chelan County Emergency Management has raised existing evacuation levels at 7:30 pm tonight, Friday, August 10, 2018. The Entiat River Road from Ardenvoir north to the end of the road (approximately to milepost 25) and Mad River Road are now Level 3, which means leave immediately. The Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon (including Crum Canyon Road) up to the southern boundary of Ardenvoir is now elevated to Level 2, which means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.”

A new Level 1 Evacuation Notice was issued for the Entiat River Road from US 97A to Crum Canyon, which means time to prepare.”

On August 15, Inciweb noted: “While the goal is to lower evacuation levels as soon as possible, evacuations remain in effect to provide for firefighter and public safety. After Wednesday’s predicted wind event, fire managers, local cooperators, and Chelan City Emergency Management personnel will discuss lowing evacuation levels.”

For specific questions and updates regarding evacuations please call the Chelan County Emergency Management at 509-667-6863. Red Cross can be contacted at 509-663-3907 for

A community meeting will be at 6 p.m. on August 14 in Chelan at the Chelan Performing Arts Center.

The fire is expected to remain active.

Crescent Mountain Fire

This Washington fire is 17,075 acres and 37 percent contained (up from 23 percent containment yesterday.) It’s 18 miles west of Winthrop. It was caused by lightning. It consumed what was originally the Gilbert Fire as of August 9. It started on July 29 in the headwaters of the Twisp River, about 21 miles from Twisp, Washington in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Wednesday 8/15 #McLeodFire Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 48+ hrs old. You can turn off perimeter data with control in upper right corner. Open online map: https://t.co/kMAoi3Li0d #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/DJ5VH0ysVP — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

You can stay updated on the fire’s official Facebook page. A public meeting will be held on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn (the Red Barn) at 51 N. Highway 20 in Winthrop.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations are in place as of August 15: “A Level 2 evacuation is in effect for the area west of Little Bridge Creek Road. Level 2 means prepare now in the event an evacuation is necessary. No evacuations are in effect for the McLeod or Doe Fires at this time.”

Garner Complex Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Grass Valley Fire

"Worked through the night to stop the fire from getting to Town Hall and then the rest of the town. Around 2am we had a fight. It was like being at the top of a chimney fighting the flames. We won." Thank you Karl Drechsler for your work out there. #grassvalleyfire #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/HTDmRCRDyy — Kendra Gilbert (@KLGnews) August 14, 2018

This Spokane District Washington fire is 75,573 acres and 87 percent contained as of August 15. It’s 16 miles southwest of Grand Coulee. Significant strides have been made in containing this fire.

KHQLOCALNEWS: RT GrantCoSheriff: #GrassValleyFire :: All Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam area evacuation notices downgraded to Level 1 pic.twitter.com/9sEjlkXcMV — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) August 14, 2018

Today, all evacuations were lifted for this fire.

#GrassValleyFire Update: All evacuation notices have been lifted. There has been no new fire growth and the size remains steady at approximately 75,000 acres. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) August 15, 2018

Grizz Fire

This fire is five acres and will transition to being monitored and patrolled once containment lines are secure, Inciweb reported. Inciweb is updating details on the same page as the Horns Mountain Fire.

Hendrix Fire

This Oregon fire is 1,082 acres, 90 percent contained according to NIFC and the fire’s official Facebook page (Inciweb’s last update lists it as 80 percent contained on August 11), and 3 to 9 miles southwest of Ashland. The fire was caused by lightning. Containment has increased from 72 percent on August 10, so fire officials are getting a good handle on this one. (On August 15, Inciweb’s page for this fire is down as of the time of publication, but the Hendrix Fire Page on Facebook is still posting frequent updates.)

On August 15 the Forest Service noted: “The evacuation level remains at Level 1 for the Jackson County Hendrix Fire evacuation area. Level 1 means BE READY for potential evacuation. Residents should be vigilant and monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.”

As of August 15, “the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Hendrix Fire Area Closure for the southern portion of the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District remains in effect,” the Forest Service noted.

For the latest information, go to http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/alert. More information about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org. You can also follow the Hendrix Fire Facebook page.

Horns Mountain Fire

This Washington fire in Colville National Forest is 832 acres and 5 percent contained as of August 15. It was caused by lightning and is 12 miles north of Northport, Washington at 48.98 latitude, -118.051 longitude, according to Inciweb. Expected containment is September 15.

For updates call 505-302-5008 and leave a message for a return call.

Yesterday, a pilot had to make a hard landing during the fire, but did not suffer serious injury.

Sheep Creek Road and Cheep Creek Campground are closed from this (and the West Hubbard Fire and Grizz Fire.) The potential risk of wildfire remains high in this area.

Kelly Mountain Fire

This fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list, but it is a fire in Washington. Great progress has been made on the fire so far. It’s 23 acres and was caused by lightning. It’s located at 48.815 latitude, -118.798 longitude. The fire started on August 11.

According to Inciweb on August 15: “The fire is located south of Kelly Mountain, approximately 12 miles north of Republic. There are no structures or residences threatened at this time. Local road closures on North Fork Trout Creek Road are in place to ensure firefighter and citizen safety.”

Kettle River Fire

This Washington fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list. It’s 52 acres and 10 percent contained. It’s on the NW corner of Ferry County in the Graphite Mountain area, according to Inciweb, and was caused by lightning on August 11. It’s two miles south of the Midway border crossing and 10 miles northwest of Curlew, Washington at 48.97 latitude, -118.78 longitude.

About 40 structures in the area are on a Level 1 evacuation status (Get Ready.) Evacuation updates will be posted on Ferry County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Klondike Fire

This Oregon fire is now 59,105 acres, 15 percent contained and 9 miles northwest of Selma. The cause is lightning. Increased fire activity is still expected. The fire’s size increased by about 2,000 acres since yesterday. Dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled both this fire’s and Taylor Creek’s growth. Inaccessible and steep terrain have made suppression a challenge. Both fires are actively burning in the scar of the 2002 Biscuit Fire, according to Inciweb, which has helped the fires spread west.

8/15 Wednesday #KlondikeFire Oregon 59,105 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/HMnbl3z8X0 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/NWfDLLhL2H — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

The western edge of the Klondike Fire spread into the Kalmiopsis Wilderness. But, Inciweb added, progress has been made to secure the north and east edges of the fire, and “excellent progress” has been made building a contingency line to the west.

According to Inciweb on August 15, there are still several evacuation advisories in effect for Josephine County. You can see an evacuation map here. Just enter your address to see if you are under an evacuation advisory.

The following roads are closed: Bear Camp Road and Peavine Road.

The Klondike Fire and the Taylor Creek Fire are being managed by the Pacific Northwest Team 2.

Maple Fire

This Washington Fire is in the Olympic National Forest. It’s 1,245 acres and 52 percent contained, located 10 miles north of Hoordsport, 23 miles north of Shelton, and five miles west of Highway 101. It was caused by human activity and is located at 47.578 latitude, -123.13 longitude. Containment on the fire increased since yesterday, but the fire itself did not grow.

There are no evacuations currently in place for this fire.

Inciweb noted the following road closures on August 15: “The Olympic National Forest has issued Closure Order #06-09-18-10 for the Maple Fire area. Road closures include Forest Roads 25, 2502, 2421, 2401, 2441, 2401, 2421, and 2480. Trail closures issued for Living Legacy Interpretive Loop (#802), Upper/Lena Lake Trail (#810 & #811), Beaver Pond Loop (#815), Putvin Trail (#813), Mildred Lakes Trail (#822), Jefferson Ridge/Lakes Trail (#808), and Upper/Lower Elk Lake Trail (#805). Facility closures include Hamma Hamma Cabin & Campground; Lena Creek and Lena Lake Campgrounds.”

For updates, see the fire’s official Facebook page.

McLeod Fire

This Washington fire in Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 1,801 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 8 miles North of Mazama. It was first reported on August 11 and is currently being mapped. (Inciweb reports that it’s 893 acres, but NIFC reports that it’s 1,245 acres.)

Wednesday 8/15 #CrescentMountain Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 48+ hrs old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/HBVTt6drP3 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/FjZ7QL0Iic — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

There are no evacuations for the McLeod fire at this time, as of August 15.

Below is a map of both the Crescent Mountain Fire and the McLeod Fire as of August 15:

Miles Fire (Formerly Called Sugar Pine Fire)

See fire detection times instantly with a click on a fire symbol. Lead analysis collaboratively with a live map you control. NASA fire detections and GeoMAC perimeters stream in continuously. Measure; download and label views. Real data. https://t.co/21aXA5VeKx #MilesFire pic.twitter.com/PhB4vf2keK — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) August 12, 2018

This Oregon fire is 31,951 acres and 15 percent contained as of August 15, according to Inciweb. It’s being managed by the Umpqua National Forest and is five miles northeast of Trail. It was started by lightning on July 15, and later merged with the Sugar Pine fire. On August 15, a weather system could lead to some thunderstorms east of the fire, which might cause wind gusts that could change fire conditions, Inciweb noted.

Nearly 2,000 interagency #firefighters are currently fighting the #MilesFire in Oregon. The fire is covering more than 31,500 acres and is currently 15 percent contained. pic.twitter.com/2i9jNQvDhF — U.S. Forest Service (@forestservice) August 15, 2018

Yesterday, authorities downgraded some evacuation notices for this fire, KDRV reported. The current evacuation details below were updated by KDRV on August 14.

Under Level 3 “Go” were: “Trail: Elk Creek Road, 8800-block and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses.”

Under Level 2 Be Set were: “Trail: Elk Creek Road, 5700-block; West Branch Elk Creek Road, upper section (uninhabited).” (On August 15 Inciweb noted that “existing Level 2 evacuations in Douglas County remain.”)

Under Level 1 Be Ready were: “Douglas County: 1642 through 3200 (Flats Ranch) Tison Road.

“Trail: Highway 62, 26300 through the 31600-block (odd numbers only); Elk Creek Road, from Highway 62 through the 1600-block; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block; the uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road, including Morine Creek Road, Buck Rock, and the upper Lewis Creek drainage; Takelma Drive, all addresses; Cole M. Rivers Road, all addresses; north side of Lost Creek Lake (uninhabited, accessed by Takelma Drive).

“Prospect: Lewis Road, all addresses; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, all addresses; Shelly Lane, all addresses; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.”

If you have specific questions about the fire, call 541-474-5305.

Miriam Fire

This Washington fire is 2,250 acres and 10 percent contained as of August 15, with no changes from the day before. It’s 15 miles east of Packwood and 2 miles southeast of White Pass, in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest. It was caused by lightning.

Here are evacuation details as of August 14, according to Inciweb and Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management: “Evacuation levels around the Rimrock Lake area have been adjusted as of 8-13-2018. Please see the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/yakimacountyoem for a full description.”

An evacuation and closure map is below:

Yakima wrote on August 13: “All Level 2 Be Set Evacuations around Rimrock Lake have been dropped to Level 1 Be Ready. Indian Creek cabin and Indian Creek Campgrounds have been reduced from Level 3 GO! to Level 1 Be Ready while Indian Creek Disbursed camping remains at Level 3. White Pass Ski Area remains under Level ! Be Ready Evacuations. Tieton Road remains closed from FR 1000 – US 12. Bear Creek and Bear Cove residents can return to their cabins but will still need to check in at the security checkpoint on Tieton Road. The fire continues to have minimal growth and sits at 2,250 acres with 10% containment. Please help us say thank you to NW 7 Incident Command Team 7 whose last day on the Miriam Fire will be today. PNW IMT 8 will assume command tomorrow morning.”

Stay updated here.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s grown to total 15,940 acres on August 15, and 55 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

On August 15, Inciweb reported the following regarding evacuation orders and fire closures:

“The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services.

“Effective 2:30 pm August 1, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the two residences near the terminus of the South Fork Road (National Forest System Road 17 N 32). The residents received a warning on July 31 and chose to evacuate.

“In the evening on August 12, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office upgraded one additional residence in the South Fork of Indian Creek from an evacuation warning to an evacuation order.

“Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has also issued an evacuation warning for all residences accessed by the South Fork Road (Road 17N32) and all residences accessed by the Grayback road north of the junction of the South Fork Road (Road 17 N 32) and the Grayback Road.

“On the evening of August 12, the evacuation warning area was expanded to include all residences on or accessed from the Indian Creek/Grayback Road from the intersection with Doolittle Creek, north to West Branch Campground.

‘The warnings are being issued as a precautionary measure. Those that are in the warning area are reminded to remain vigilant in the possible event that the evacuation warning is upgraded to a evacuation order.

“Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests.

‘Forest Road 48, known locally as the Grayback Road, between Happy Camp and Cave Junction, remains open.”

Porcupine 2 Fire

The #Porcupine2Fire off Hwy 218 east of the John Day River is looking good! A few things smoldering here and there. Crews will track down hotspots and continue improving the line today. Fire mapped at 527 acres. pic.twitter.com/68hFNCK7Rv — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 12, 2018

This Prineville District Oregon fire is 486 acres and 50 percent contained. It’s 9 miles east of Clamo.

Round Top Fire

This Oregon fire is 154 acres, 96 percent contained, and 8 miles northwest of Prospect. It’s being managed by the Rouge River-Sikiyou National Forest. See the details under the Miles Fire for more evacuation information.

Silver Lake Fire

This Washington fire in the northeast region is 345 acres and 75 percent contained. It’s 5 miles west of Cheney.

Snow Shoe Fire

This Oregon fire is in the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 3,816 acres and 96 percent contained. It’s 6 miles northwest of Trail. Possible thunderstorms on August 15 and gusty winds might increase some fire activity. See the details under the Miles Fire for more evacuation information.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, this Oregon fire is now being managed separately, according to Inciweb, alongside the Klondike Fire. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. The fire is 10 miles west of Grants Pass.