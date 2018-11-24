They Did Surgery on a Grape: Dank Meme Spreads on Reddit

They Did Surgery on a Grape is a viral dank meme that has spread on Reddit. According to a poster on the forum, the meme is based on people posting a screengrab from the above video about a surgery that was done to remove the skin from a grape. Someone then takes that post and layers the phrase “They Did Surgery on a Grape” over it again. This process repeats and results in something like this:

The original poster of the video, user @SimpleDorito, said he was famous because of the post in an Instagram story that was posted on November 23.

The intro to the video says that the surgery took place at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Illinois. The entire procedure was done by a robot. The original video of the grape peeling surgery was published in April 2013 by Palos Health. The video was designed to show the “Precision, dexterity and motion scaling” of the da Vinci Surgical System. The Chicago Tribune reported on the system when it was unveiled in 2013. In April 2017, Business Insider reported that the system, which is valued at just over $2 million, had been successful with less invasive surgeries. In particular in women with regards to cervical and ovarian surgeries.

The meme first appeared in Reddit’s Dank Meme thread. According to Urban Dictionary, a dank meme is “an ironic expression used to mock online viral media and in-jokes that have exhausted their comedic value to the point of being trite or cliché. In this context, the word “dank,” originally coined as a term for high quality marijuana, is satirically used as a synonym for “cool.””

In a separate thread, a Reddit user opined that the success of the meme was because, “It’s making fun of the ridiculous amount of repetition in clickbait. Occasionally, the title, subtitle, first sentence, and first comment will all say the same thing, get screenshotted, posted on tumblr, and the first comment on the screenshot will also be the same sentence.”

READ NEXT: YouTuber Promises to Release Sex Tape if She Get 1 Million Subscriptions