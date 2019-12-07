Reinhard Bonnke Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Reinhard Bonnke, the celebrated German evangelist, has died at the age of 79, according to a post on his official Facebook page. During his more than 60 years of preaching, Bonnke was best known for his work with the Great Gospel Crusades throughout Africa.

Bonnke said that he became born-again at the age of nine. His father had also been a preacher. Bonnke, a native of Königsberg, East Prussia, Germany, attended Bible College in the Welsh city of Swansea. In one biography, Bonnke said that he made his first missionary trip to Africa before he was 13 years of age.

That profile says that it was well Bonnke was in Lesotho, a country surrounded on all sides by South Africa, “God placed upon his heart the vision of ‘the continent of Africa, being washed in the precious Blood of Jesus.” In 1984, Bonnke commissioned the construction of the largest mobile tent that was capable of holding 34,000 people.

1. Bonnke ‘Passed Away Peacefully, Surrounded by His Family’

The statement on his Facebook page first appeared around 8:30 a.m. EST on December 7.

The statement reads in part, “It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”

2. Bonnke Met His Wife, Anni, at a Christian Music Festival in 1964

The statement was written by Bonnke’s wife, Anni Bonnke. In addition to his wife, Bonnke is survived by his three children, Kai-Uwe Bonnke, Gabrielle Bonnke and Susie Bonnke, as well as eight grandchildren. Bonnke said previously that his met his wife at a Christian music festival, where she had been performing, in 1964. Bonnke said he was drawn to Anni after she recovered from a disastrous musical performance.

Along with the statement, Bonnke’s wife posted the words to Revelation 15:3-4, which includes the words, “For You alone are holy. For all nations shall come and worship before You, For Your judgments have been manifested.” An hour after being posted, the statement has 22,000 shares and generated more than 30,000 reactions and 17,000 comments.

3. Bonnke Said in November 2019 That He Underwent Femur Surgery & Needed Time to Learn How to Walk Again

On November 12, Bonnke went on Facebook to tell his followers that he had undergone surgery on his right femur bone. Bonnke wrote that he was doing well but that he needed to take a few weeks to learn how to walk again. Bonnke wrote, “My spirit is rejoicing, especially when I think of you. I have been able to pray for you and your very many needs and am asking you to pray for me now. I will read every reply and thank you in anticipation and in the Name of Jesus.”

4. Bonnke Founded His Group, Christ for All Nations, in 1974

On his Twitter page, Bonnke said that he was living in Orlando, Florida, at the time of his death.

Bonnke founded his Christ for All Nations fellowship in the 1970s. The orgnaization has ooffices in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong. The organization was originally based in South Africa during apartheid. Bonnke moved the headquarters to Frankfurt, Germany, in order to distance his group from the oppresive government.

His teaching literature has been published in over 100 languages across 55 countries, his official website says.

5. Bonnke’s Death Is Being Mourned Across the World

Across the world, Bonnke’s followers and contemporaries are mourning his passing. Many of taken to social media to express their grief. Here are some the most poignant messages of rememberance:

You affected me so much with your radical passion for evangelism..you finished your assignment and in your lifetime handed over to your successor..rest in peace EVANGELIST REINHARD BONNKE..may we also finish well..goodnight sir.. pic.twitter.com/yV1Tutv4hM — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) December 7, 2019

What could be said of my ministry if I had not loved and followed Reinhard Bonnke? His example served as a living school, training me for ministry. His life taught me great lessons. God has and continues to use him to disciple me. Thank you for never changing your message. pic.twitter.com/z8spexPD4I — Dag Heward-Mills (@EvangelistDag) December 7, 2019

It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. pic.twitter.com/pxZiLaRt5e — Hanniel LikeChrist (@drhanniel) December 7, 2019

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has gallantly finished his race, he ran the race, kept the faith & now a crown of victory awaits on the other side. Christ For All Nations – CFAN touched lives.. Rest In Peace Reinhard Bonnke, such was a finishing strong race. May we all end well! pic.twitter.com/hfNCS1o10L — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) December 7, 2019

