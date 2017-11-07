What’s the Best 4K UHD TV to Give for Christmas?

With so many types of TVs on the market, shopping for a new one can feel overwhelming. Every shopping season seems to bring new technology and features to consider, and this year is no different.

One popular category is 4K Ultra HD (UHD). A 4K UHD TV has four times the 1080p resolution of your average HD TV. The result is sharper text and greater detail, especially for smaller images. To help narrow down your options, we’ve included some basics to keep in mind as you shop.

Since 4K TVs have been around for awhile, you don’t necessarily have to pay a premium price for a solid product, even if it’s a larger size. Common sizes range from 55 to 65 inches, although you can find larger and smaller TVs. Many living rooms can comfortably accommodate TVs from 50 to 65 inches.

If you want a TV that will produce an even better image, consider a High Dynamic Range (HDR) or HDR compatible set. HDR provides a richer and broader range to deliver more colors and contrast levels while preserving details, even when the picture is at its brightest or darkest.

Refresh rate is also important, especially for fast-moving scenes. Simply put, refresh rate refers to how often the TV changes the image on its screen. Higher numbers typically ensure a smoother picture with less blur. You’ll find that most TVs have a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking for the best 4K UHD TV to give for the holidays, check out our suggestions below. You can also shop the Electronics Gift Guide or shop additional TVs on Amazon for more options.

1. Sony XBR55X900E

Get $100 off this 4K UHD TV, which pairs smart functionality with the vivid, crisp picture you’d expect from a 4K UHD TV with HDR. Users can access their favorite content and apps on this Sony Android TV. Dimming technology provides controlled contrast and optimal brightness for a pleasurable viewing experience. A 120Hz refresh rate keeps action-packed scenes from looking blurry. There are four inputs, including HDMI and USB 3.1. Available sizes range from 49 to 75 inches.

Price: $1,198.00 (8 percent off MSRP)

2. Samsung QN55Q7F

The addition of QLED (Quantum Dot LED) technology helps this achieve full color volume. This Samsung QLED TV features Quantum dots to help the color remain true and vivid even during the brightest pictures and scenes. A no-bezel screen ensures satisfying viewing angles from anywhere in the room. The included Samsung Smart Remote provides speedy access to content and connected TV devices.

Price: $1,597.99

3. Sceptre U658CV-UMC

The Sceptre 4K Ultra HD LED TV is an affordable alternative to some of the pricier models this holiday season. Despite the lower price tag, viewers will still enjoy a quality viewing experience. A high resolution display offers crisp and clear images. The TV, available in just one size, includes HDMI 2.0 for enhanced streaming quality.

Price: $699.00

4. LG OLED65C7P

It commands a higher price, but for viewers seeking ultimate picture quality, this OLED TV with HDR could be a worthwhile investment. An LCD panel uses a backlight to illuminate the pixels and create an image. In contrast, OLED technology involves organic compounds that illuminate independently when they receive electricity. The result is a more energy-efficient screen with highly realistic contrast. Smart functionality provides quick and easy access to content and apps. This TV includes HDMI and USB outputs. It’s also available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Price: $2,769.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. TCL 49S405

This budget-friendly Smart TV features a Roku streaming platform with dual band WiFi. The screen is backlit and HDR compatible. A 120Hz refresh rate helps to minimize blurs, even during fast-paced action scenes. The TV includes three HDMI 2.0 ports for uninterrupted streaming. It’s also HDR compatible and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Sizes range from 43 inches to 65 inches.

Price: $359.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. SunBriteTV SB-6574UHD-BL

The SunBrite Veranda TV is made for outdoor use, specifically in full shade areas such as a covered patio or gazebo. Its weatherproof construction includes a sturdy aluminum case for protection against extreme temperatures and other elements. Direct LED backlighting provides brighter images than many indoor TVs. This outdoor TV supports HDMI 2.0 and also has two USB inputs.

Price: $3,499.00

7. Samsung UN65MU8000

The Samsung UN65MU8000 shares many of the same features as the Samsung UN65MU9000, which is the next step up. One main difference is the Triple Black Extreme technology found in the MU9000, which brings out even the finest details in the darkest scenes. Both sets feature a step up in color from the standard 4K UHD along with Motion Rate 240 for fast-moving content without a blur.

Price: $1,497.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

8. TCL 55C807

If you’re looking for a mid-range 4K UHD TV with enhanced picture quality, consider the TCL 55C807. This 55-inch TV features HDR Dynamic Contrast technology for optimal brightness and darker darks. It’s also equipped with HDR resolution with Dolby Vision. Its Roku TV Smart Platform provides instant access to a wide selection of streaming channels. An enhanced remote with voice search lets users easily find and watch favorite movies, TV shows and more.

Price: $699.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

9. Sony XBR43X800E

The Sony XBR43X800E is about half the price of the Sony XBR55X900E, which is also included in our list. Both sets are HDR and feature an Android TV Smart Platform. The cheaper Sony XBR43X800E features a 60Hz refresh rate, compared to the 120Hz refresh rate of the Sony XBR55X900E. The cheaper model comes with four inputs, including HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0.

Price: $648.00 (14 percent off MSRP)

10. VIZIO M50-E1

The VIZIO M50-E1 is another 4K UHD TV that offers a clear, crisp picture at an affordable price. This TV uses XHDR Plus technology for enhanced HDR picture quality. Its LED backlight adapts to the optimal brightness level for heightened contrast. A built-in Chromecast platform gives users fast and easy access to content. This TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI inputs.

Price: $610.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.