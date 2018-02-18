Are Schools Open or Closed on Presidents’ Day 2018?

Getty

Presidents’ Day falls on the third Monday in February each year in the United States. For those still in school, generally, schools are closed in order to observe the day as it is a federal holiday. While most schools are not open, there are some that do not observe the day. Certain private schools or public schools trying to make up a snow day, may be open. For example, last year, Wake County in North Carolina used Presidents Day for a snow day make-up, according to The News Observer. This is because classes were canceled for three days in January 2017 as the result of a snow storm. This situation has occurred in several other areas across the country as well and continues each year. In Pennsylvania, while most schools are closed, certain areas in the past, have ended up with no days off for the holiday, as previously reported by Penn Live. So, be sure to keep track of the holiday scheduling at your local school.

On the other hand, while many students are off for the day, some teachers are subject to an in-service day and still have to work. When it comes to colleges, students should check with the university website to make sure because, while some colleges may close, there are many that remain open for the holiday.

Other holidays where schools are closed include Christmas, New Year’s, Veterans Day, Columbus Day, and Thanksgiving. Some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow days in that year. Or, they shorten their holiday break schedule to make up for the days missed.

In addition to school closings, there are other offices and establishments that are closed as well. Private businesses may choose to close their doors. Trash pickup is postponed to the following day in some areas, mail is not delivered, and most banks are closed. According to the USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day. UPS and FedEx, however, will still pick up and deliver packages as scheduled. (Check out the UPS holiday schedule here and the FedEx holiday schedule here.) State parks and public libraries should be open. There are also tons of sales and restaurant deals going on for the day.

Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday of February each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of our country’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our country’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln as well, since he was born on February 12, 1809. According to WY Daily, government offices, most banks, and the stock market is also closed down.