Best Holiday Punch Recipes

If you want a specialty cocktail or drink at your holiday party, it is easiest to find a holiday punch recipe that you can make in bulk, and guests can serve themselves. Or, if you are a guest this holiday season at a party where alcohol will be served, the host would certainly appreciate you contributing a festive drink to the merriment.

After searching the internet for easy, unique punches that can be enjoyed at any party this holiday season, here are some top-rated and unique recipes:

Sandra Lee’s Holiday Party Punch

Sandra Lee’s punch recipe, on FoodNetwork.com, has a five star rating and only takes 5 minutes to prepare. Her punch uses vodka, mixed with cranberry juice, ginger ale, sparkling cider, and lemon juice.

It’s easy to make, and garnishing the punch with orange slices will make it a more visual addition to the party’s bar or buffet table. You can find the complete recipe here.

Jingle Juice

Delish promises that their holiday punch recipe will have you “hearing jingle bells in no time.” This recipe also only takes 5 minutes to make, and requires red wine and prosecco, in addition to vodka. Cran-apple juice and mint leaves add holiday flavor, and frozen cranberries keep the drink chilled. Click here for Delish’s complete recipe.

Citrus-Cinnamon Punch

Food and Wine’s punch recipe has 4 stars after over 3,000 ratings, and highlights the cinnamon flavor that is so closely associated with wintertime. Their recipe takes 25 minutes to prepare because it involves a cinnamon and orange reduction. Grapefruit juice and grapefruit soda add extra citrus and carbonation, and they recommend it “spiked with Grand Marnier or Cognac.” Find the list of ingredients and step-by-step instructions here.

White Christmas Margarita Punch

If you’re looking for a less traditional punch and tequila is more your taste, How Sweet Eats recommends a coconutty margarita punch that mimics the flavors of a tropical holiday vacation. This punch and it’s ingredients are a little more complex; most of the mixers meant to balance the liquor are coconut-based (coconut water, coconut milk, coconut cream, and coconut rum are all on the ingredient list). But it’s not just coconut flavored – the recipe also calls for lime juice, and cranberries and rosemary sprigs as garnish. Here is the complete recipe.