4th of July Events & Activities 2019 Near Me

Today is the 4th of July, and there are tons of celebrations being held around the country. This federal and state holiday commemorates the Declaration of Independence, and is also known as the National Day of the United States.

This means that many Americans will be looking for different ways to have fun and show off their patriotism. Read on to find out which events and activities will be held near you on the 4th of July:

Attend a 4th of July Festival

While parades and barbecues will no doubt come into play today, there are also dozens of 4th of July festivals that are worth attending. These festivals include food and drink for the whole family, as well as live music and activities for kids.

To find out the location of specific 4th of July festivals, you can google “4th of July festivals near me” click on the links provided. You will be able to discern ticket prices, as well as the specific times that each festival starts.

See a Fireworks Show

While we also included this entry on our list of 4th of July weekend events, fireworks are a must for anyone who wants to have a great celebration. There are thousands of fireworks options throughout the country, and if you’re lucky, you may get to see more than one!

To track down where there’s a fireworks display happening in your area, google “Memorial Day Weekend 2019 fireworks near me” and numerous options will pop up. Any city near a body of water, like a river or ocean, will have a safe designated area to do a fireworks shows.

Attend a Picnic/Barbecue

While many families will be having picnics and barbecues of their own, there are also tons of public barbecue events that one can attend by themselves or with friends. These events will include food, drink, and dancing.

Many will also include live entertainment that is friendly for the entire family. To determine where there’s a publicly held barbecue or picnic, search “4th of July barbecue events near me” on your google browser.

Participate In a 4th of July Freedom Run

For those who want to start off their 4th of July celebration early, you can sign up for a Freedom Run. The event, which is being held at various places throughout the country, sees kids and adults alike running in different sized routes.

Different options are offered, ranging from a four mile run to a 100 meters and a 1/4 dash. To participate, simply google “4th of July Freedom Run near me” and sign up for the event nearest you.

Attend a Major League Baseball Game

Baseball is America’s pastime, so what better way to celebrate the country’s birthday than to grab your glove and attend a major league game. Nearly every club is playing today, and you can find out whether your favorite is playing near you by googling “MLB games near me this weekend.”

Once you’ve been redirected to the website of your particular club, you can purchase tickets and take your friends and family along for the ride. If you prefer to stay at home and watch a game, be sure to take advantage of the 4th of July sale on MLB.TV. The sale is being held through Tuesday, and is offering a year-long subscription to MLB.TV Premium for only $20.17.

For events and activities that are being held during the 4th of July Weekend, be sure to click the link below.