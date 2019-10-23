Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 8 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition this week features the two top leading scorers at the position from Week 7. However, they are each heading in opposite directions as a new week of play approaches.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Stefon Diggs vs. WAS

Fellow Vikings wideout Adam Thielen’s playing status for this week is up in the air at the moment, although his availability shouldn’t weigh much on Diggs’ fantasy value this week. Since Week 6, no wide receiver has scored more than Diggs’ 32.4 fantasy points per game. Washington has allowed the sixth-most receiving touchdowns this season.

Tyler Lockett at ATL

Lockett has been highly consistent this season, scoring less than 11.4 fantasy points just once, and averaging 17+ points in six of his seven games this season. Atlanta’s secondary is horrendous. Their 17 passing touchdowns allowed this season are tied for the most in the NFL, while their five passes surrendered of 40+ yards are the seventh-most. Expect Seattle to feature their speedster in the passing game on Sunday, much like they’ve done all season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. MIA

Last time we saw Smith-Schuster take the football field he put up a whopping 1.7 fantasy points on a single reception. Thankfully, the Pittsburgh wideout gets Mason Rudolph back under center this week. Even better, he faces off with a Miami Dolphins team that has allowed 17.9 points to opposing teams’ number one target at wideout in six of their seven games this year.

Marvin Jones vs. NYG

Don’t expect a number anywhere near Jones’ four-touchdown, 43.3 fantasy point performance a week ago. However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a reliable starting option this week. Jones has averaged a respectable seven targets per game in 2019. The New York Giants have allowed an average of 22.4 fantasy points to opposing receivers who have registered 7+ targets against them this season.

Sleeper: Kenny Stills vs. OAK

Stills could have not returned from injury at a better time, as it coincided with Will Fuller suffering a hamstring injury. In Stills’ first game action since Week 4, he racked up 100+ receiving yards. He fits into the Fuller mold perfectly, and may actually be the more reliable option. Oakland allows the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers this season.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Alshon Jeffery at BUF

The Philadelphia Eagles simply cannot push the ball down the field. Carson Wentz has thrown for less than 200 yards in three of the team’s last four games. In return, Jeffery has exceeded 52 receiving yards just once this season. Buffalo surrenders the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position, while only allowing two receivers to find the endzone against them all year.

Curtis Samuel at SF

Samuel is a fantastic athlete, however, while he is certainly more than just a gadget player, DJ Moore is the clear-cut WR1 for the Panthers. Samuel has averaged just 3.3 receptions over his past three games. Both receivers will likely see their struggles against the 49ers, who surrender the second-fewest fantasy points to the position in the NFL. San Francisco has not allowed a wideout to score double-digit points since Week 3.

Zach Pascal vs. DEN

Pascal exploded for 100+ yards, two touchdowns, and 28.6 fantasy points one week ago. While many may think his rise to fantasy relevance occurred overnight, Pascal has now scored 11.2+ points in three of his last four games. However, that will likely end in Week 8 vs. the Denver Broncos. Denver allows the third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts in 2019, and have allowed just three receivers all season to reach double-digit fantasy scoring against them.

Buyers Beware: M. Valdes-Scantling at KC

Please do not be allow fantasy points to cloud your better judgment. Valdes-Scantling is coming off a 21.3 point outing one week ago. However, he caught just two passes that game. In fact, he’s averaged just two receptions over the past four weeks. While he certainly offers big-play ability, he’s more likely to burn you rather than reward you.

