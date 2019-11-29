5 Best Black Friday Adidas Shoes Deals

Black Friday is upon us so now’s the time to load up and save. And right now Amazon has amazing deals on Adidas shoes, including for running, soccer, basketball, or just casual wear.
Below we’ll break down some of the best deals you’ll find today on Adidas shoes and sneakers. But Amazon also has dozens of other Adidas products, such as apparel and accessories, for big savings today, some of which are going for 40 percent or more off the original price.
Designed for the serious weightlifter, the Adidas Powerlift 4 is a perfect shoe for those grueling workouts in the gym.
Made to keep you stable, these shoes have a narrow fit, with a midsole wedge and a wide instep strap to keep you in locked down position, especially when doing squats. And the Adiwear rubber outsole will help keep you firmly planted on all lifts. The toe area also has added flexbility for extra comfort. While lightweight, the upper is made of a durable canvas.
Available in five vibrant colors, the Adidas Powerlift 4 will surely bring your training sessions to new heights.
Complete with an old-school look and feel, the Adidas NMD_R1 Boost Shoes are ideal for a quick workout, walk, or for just to look stylish while out on the town.
Featuring a stretchy knit upper that hugs your foot like a glove, the shoes have a responsive Boost midsole and EVA inserts, all of which help provide maximum comfort and support. The rubber outsole will give you excellent traction whether you’re in the gym or walking the streets.
The ND_R1s are available in over a dozen bright color schemes.
Designed for comfort and performance, the Adidas U_Path Running Shoe is ideal for trail and track running.
The Orthlite sockliner and lightweight EVA midsoles provide maximum comfort, while the breathable mesh upper and synthetic heel overlay provide the support you’ll need when running on different terrains. The rubber outsole is all about getting the traction you need and the unique lace-up closure gets you a secure fit.
Made from 100 percent textiles, the shoe is available in nine colors.
Designed for versatility, the Adidas Alphabounce running shoe is lightweight, yet provides ample support and comfort.
The upper is a Zoned Forgemesh which provides excellent support, flexibility, and breathability. There is Bounce cushioning that helps absorb shock on impact and the Adiwear rubber outsole allows for great traction and durability.
Recommended for those with a normal arch type, the Alphabounce Shoes are available in four vibrant colors.
Comfort and durability are two words that come to mind when talking about the Adidas Asweego Running Shoe.
The comfort comes from the midsole flex grooves and the Ortholite sock liner. The durability comes from the rubber inserts, Cloudfoam midsole and outsole, and the 3D support frame.
Other features include a mesh upper for extra breathability and flexibility and a lace-up closure which helps get a secure fit.