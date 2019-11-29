5 Best Black Friday Adidas Shoes Deals

Designed for the serious weightlifter, the Adidas Powerlift 4 is a perfect shoe for those grueling workouts in the gym.

Made to keep you stable, these shoes have a narrow fit, with a midsole wedge and a wide instep strap to keep you in locked down position, especially when doing squats. And the Adiwear rubber outsole will help keep you firmly planted on all lifts. The toe area also has added flexbility for extra comfort. While lightweight, the upper is made of a durable canvas.

Available in five vibrant colors, the Adidas Powerlift 4 will surely bring your training sessions to new heights.

If you are a serious lifter, perhaps you could also use a new pair of workout gloves.