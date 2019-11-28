23 Best Black Friday Deals on Sports on Amazon

The Silverback NXT is one of the most popular and best portable basketball hoop systems available.

Silverback’s “Stabili-Frame” technology has steel-on-steel connection between the base and main pole, which offers maximum strength and stability. With “Quick Play” assembly (can be put together in roughly 90 minutes), the Silverback NXT boasts an Infinity Edge Backboard with edges that wrap around to the back as one continuous material, resulting in a much more strong backboard.

Easy to move thanks to wheels on the base, which can be filled with water or sand to keep the hoop sturdy, the NXT’s height can slide anywhere from 7.5 to the standard 10 feet.

