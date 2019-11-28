23 Best Black Friday Deals on Sports on Amazon

Black Friday 2019 is here and Amazon has some great deals. So we’ve compiled some of the best Black Friday sports deals designed to save you big bucks.
From sports gear and apparel, equipment, collectibles, and much more, you’ll be certain to find something on the list to your — and your bank account’s — liking.
The Silverback NXT is one of the most popular and best portable basketball hoop systems available.
Silverback’s “Stabili-Frame” technology has steel-on-steel connection between the base and main pole, which offers maximum strength and stability. With “Quick Play” assembly (can be put together in roughly 90 minutes), the Silverback NXT boasts an Infinity Edge Backboard with edges that wrap around to the back as one continuous material, resulting in a much more strong backboard.
Easy to move thanks to wheels on the base, which can be filled with water or sand to keep the hoop sturdy, the NXT’s height can slide anywhere from 7.5 to the standard 10 feet.
Prefer a different style? Check out these in-ground basketball hoops for more options.
Viper undoubtedly makes some of the best dart boards if you’re looking for an inexpensive option without really sacrificing quality. The Razorback Official Competition Bristle Board is just one of those.
It’s regulation size and is constructed from high-quality, compressed sisal fibers, which promote self-healing when removing your darts from the board, whether you’re using steel or soft tips.
And you won’t have to worry as much about the bounce outs as the Razorback features a razor-thin spider wiring system, which is completely staple-free, even in the bullseyes. Maximize scoring and minimize bending down to pick your darts up from the floor. The wire ring is movable, so you can rotate the board to extend its longevity.
Check out more bristle dartboards to compare other options.
You can also save big on electronic dartboards, if you prefer that style.
The holidays aren’t exactly the easiest time to keep in shape and get to the gym, but the Rokoo Abs Stimulator Ultimate Muscle Toner will do its best to keep that 6-pack intact.
This is perfect for the home, office, or every day wear when you’re not at the gym. There are six modes and 10 intensities to help you burn fat and shred your midsection. It works by sending electric impulses and is powered by a USB port. You can also use it on your arms, legs, hip, and waist.
Check out more Rokoo fitness products for other options.
Get a great cardio workout in the privacy of your own home with the Nautilus Recumbent Bike.
It has Bluetooth connectivity and the RideSocial App, which is a mixed-reality training app that allows you tour the world and share your results on social media. It uses the Nautilus Trainer 2 App to track your performance and goals. The bike has adjustable sight line dual-mode LCD displays for easy viewing.
Other highlights include 25 resistance levels, integrated handle controls, a comfortable seat, heart monitor, a media rack, and speakers.
Interested in other Nautilus products? Take a look at the Nautilus Treadmill, which is $200 off.
While bocce is a great way to spend time outdoors, the Joola Rally TL Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table is perfect for inside fun for people of all ages.
Joola is one of the more respected names in the sport and this table is proudly — and durably — made. It’s also USATT approved for sanctioned matches.
It’s got a 18mm MDF surface for fast, quality play and 3-inch lockable wheels so the table will stay in place in even more aggressive matches. Other features include a tournament-grade net, a ping pong ball holder, and a foldable half so you can have solo practice.
Once you have the table, you’ll need some ping pong paddles and balls.
Like playing outside? Take a look at outdoor ping pong tables for more options.
The Baden Bocce Set are regulation size and are made of durable, premium poly-resin making suitable for play on many surfaces (though concrete really isn’t recommended).
The set includes eight balls (four each of green and red) measuring 107mm, a 60mm pillion, a carrying case, and a measuring tape 5 feet long.
Bocce can provide hours of fun at parties, BBQs, and other social functions.
Check out more Baden Sports Products from basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, and more.
Maximize your practice time to practice and not retrieving soccer balls with the Goalrilla Striker Rebound Soccer Trainer.
Designed to sharpen your skills on shooting, goalkeeping, receiving, throw-ins, and more, the net is super responsive and double-sided so it will prevent the ball from getting stuck in the back.
The net itself is made of nylon and the base is made of powder-coated steel for a sturdy base. It’s designed for players of all ages and skill levels.
The Gamma Sports EZ Travel Cart Pro 150 Tennis Ball Hopper is designed to help you practice more efficiently as it holds a whopping 150 balls which means you aren’t constantly chasing down ones after every serve. That could get a little tedious.
The basket itself is made of heavy duty nylon, while the legs are powder coated steel, so it’s very durable. There are locking wheels at the bottom so you can easily transport it around the court, but then keep it secure and stationary when practicing.
It’s lightweight and folds up easily for compact storage and travel.
Looking for more options? Take a look at these gifts for tennis players.
The HX40 Electric Powered Air Hockey Table from Sport Squad fits perfectly on a table top for hours of entertainment. And don’t worry, the HX40 has non-marking rubber on the bottom of the feet to prevent scratches and other damage.
The fan is electrically-powered and maintains continuous and even airflow for exciting action.
There are manual score arrows on each side that go up to 9 and when a goal is scored it quickly shoots down the puck return for easy access. Also included are 2 plastic pucks, 2 paddles, and AC wall adapter. The full dimensions are 40 inches long by 20 inches wide by 5 inches high. There is some assembly required, but very little.
Find more options for table top air hockey for comparisons.
Football season is in full swing, so why not pick up a new one? The Wilson Super Grip NFL Football has a composite leather cover for excellent grip when both throwing and catching.
The interior features a butyl rubber bladder for better air retention, durable stitching, and regulation laces.
The ball is available in both regulation and youth sizes.
Football do lose air, so you might be interested in getting a ball pump.
The TRX Training Slam Ball is a great way to build power, strength, and endurance.
The textured surface ensures an excellent grip and handle. Made of thick rubber, it is designed to remain durable even after your toughest workouts.
The Slam Balls are available in 6, 8, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 pound weights.
Check out all of the TRX training equipment for more options.
Safety and protection are musts when riding a skateboard and the Monata Helmet will provide those.
Lightweight, the Matte Black helmet is lined with EPS foam, removable padding, and is CPSC/CE certified. The helmet is also extremely breathable as it features 11 ventilation holes.
Available in sizes Medium (21.25 to 22.83 inches and 360 grams) and Large (22.83 to 24 inches and 420 grams), the helmet has a micro-adjust fit system so you’ll get a snug fit.
‘Tis the season. The Ugly Sweater season, that is. And this Dallas Cowboys Ugly Sweater from Fico will have you covered for all the seasonal parties.
Made of 100 percent acrylic, the sweater is hand-made and is officially licensed by the NFL. This particular design is known as “Busy Block,” but there are many more styles available,
Browse all the Ugly Sweaters to find a style for your favorite team in all sports.
Cruise around town in style in the Elby 9-Speed Electrical Bike, which is highlighted by a 500 watt rear hub motor and an industry-leading 48 volt, 555 Whr Li-Ion cell battery pack that has a range up to 80 miles.
Bluetooth compatible, the bike has a lightweight yet durable frame, 26 inch by 2.2 inch Continental Tires, an easy-to-read 2.5 inch color display, ergonomic Velo grips on the handle bars, front and rear lights for night riding, and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.
The seat can adjust from 34 inches to 41 inches and the bike weighs 54 pounds. It’s available in five colors — Black (pictured), Blue, Orange, White, and Silver.
Compare this with other electric bikes if you’d like to see other options.
Hours of entertainment is guaranteed with the Hathaway Metropolitan 54-Inch Foosball Table, which has a unique, stylish design.
It has a cherry wood finish with EZ-Spin bearings to ensure a fast pace. There are ergonomic handles and has a traditional, competitive-worthy 13-player, 3-goalie configuration.
-
The legs are reinforced with integrated leg levelers to make sure you'll always have a level playing surface. Above each goal is a manual scoring system. It includes two regulation-sized balls. The table measures 54 inches long by 29 inches wide by 34 inches high, with a playing surface of 46 1/4 inches long and 26 3/4 inches wide.
Want more options? Take a look at more foosball tables to compare.
Take your home workouts to the next level with this multi-purpose rack stand, which can be used for both squats and bench press.
These are durably made with 13-gauge steel and 2 inch by 2 inch tubing for added strength. There are rubber end caps on each foot which helps with stability and floor protection.
It’s adjustable between 10 different heights, ranging from 48. 5 inches to 70 inches tall. Adjustable safety catches can range from 24.75 inches to 38.5 inches in 11 different positions. It has a maximum weight load of 350 pounds.
You have your home gym set, but don’t forget to pick up a new pair of workout gloves.
If you’re not golfer, try your hand at disc golf. This portable set from Park & Sun Sports has all you need to learn the game. Or if you’re a seasoned player, it’s ideal for practice or at parties where there is limited room.
The target height is 52 1/2 inches with a durable outer support ring and a 1 1/4 inch, 4mm zinc-plated chain to catch the discs. The pole itself has black powder-coated protective finish.
The bundle includes 6 discs (2 drivers, 2 mid-range, and 2 putters) and 4 10 inch steel grounders for added goal stability.
Take a look at more disc golf sets and equipment for more options.
Srixon makes some of the more underrated golf balls out there and their Z-Star 6 model is one of them. The Z-Stars are highlighted by Srixon’s original technology and are designed to give you extra distance and control.
First off, the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps you get better distance and control off the tee and the 4th generation SpinSkin with Serma coating promotes more spin for better consistency on shots toward the green.
Underneath the cover, the Energetic Gradient Growth Core is lower compression and gives off a great feel and response on impact and promotes better launch.
It’s a 3-piece golf ball with a 90 compression.
When it comes to the best sports gadgets, Fitbit is a name that certainly comes to mind right away. And their Alta HR Band is a very popular and effective activity and fitness tracker.
It packs a lot of power in the slim design as it continuously tracks your heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep patterns. You can wear it during any physical activity such as jogging, cycling, hiking, gym workouts, and tennis, to name a few. It has a battery life up to seven days.
The unisex Alta HR is available in three sizes — small, large, and extra large — and six different color styles.
Swing for the fences with the Louisville Slugger 2019 Solo 619 Baseball Bat, which meets USA Baseball standards. It can be used in Little League, AAU, Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken, Dixie Youth, and Pony Baseball leagues.
It has hyper alloy construction that maximizes energy transfer on contact so the ball really jumps off the bat. It has a ballistic composite end cap that helps you get increased swing speed and bat control.
Featuring a 2 5/8 inch barrel and a 7/8 inch tapered handle, the bat has LS Pro comfort grip for a great feel.
Check out more Louisville Slugger Baseball Bats for more options.
If you’ve got a billiards table in your fan cave or basement, then a pool cue rack is a necessity. And this stylish one from Flintar is perfect for your sticks and pool balls.
Made of furniture-grade solid hardwood with a black finish, it holds 6 sticks,16 balls, and a rack. Note: this is the rack only, but you can get your pool cues and billiard balls separately.
Measuring 28 1/4 inches high by 27 1/4 inches wide by 2 3/4 inches deep, it includes "L" bracket hardware so you can mount it securely to the wall. It's lightweight at just under 5 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a home gym, then look no further than the Inspire Fitness FT2 Functional Trainer & Smith Station, which comes loaded with accessories so you can get a full body workout.
This thing has it all: an SCS bench, a leg extension attachment, a leg kit, a tricep rope, two rubber D handles, dual hook straight bar, EZ curl bar, and an ankle strap. And there even more extras: two water bottles, multi-function belt, sport handle, two 5 pound add-on weights, and an exercise book.
There are two 165 pound weight stacks featuring magnetic pins for safety. It measures 61 inches wide by 58 inches deep without the bench and 61 inches wide by 89 inches deep with the bench. The minimum height is 83 inches and the maximum is 88 inches.
Browse more Inspire Fitness workout equipment for more options.
Take the game inside with the Spalding NBA Slam Jam Over-The-Door Mini Basketball Hoop.
The backboard, which measures 18 inches by 10 1/2 inches, is made of polycarbonate with a padded bottom. The steel rim measures 9 inches in diameter and is actually breakaway so it can handle some dunks. Also included is a 5 inch rubber basketball and mounting tools.
Check out more Black Friday Spalding Basketball Deals.