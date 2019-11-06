Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 10 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature two former first overall draft picks, each of which are heading towards polar opposite performances in Week 10.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Drew Brees vs. ATL

We only got a slight taste of Brees back on the gridiron in Week 8, before once again having him forced out of our lineups, this time due to a bye. Brees is back in Week 10, and he’s gifted with a marvelous matchup. Atlanta surrenders the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Brees has averaged nearly 24 fantasy points per game in his two full games of play this season. The Falcons, on the other hand, have allowed nearly 30 ppg to the position in four of their last five games.

Phillip Rivers at OAK

Rivers has been essentially non-startable for the past month-plus. The Bolts signal-caller has failed to eclipse 11.76 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. However, don’t expect that trend to carry over through Week 10. Oakland allows the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, with just three opponents scoring below 23.4 points. Oakland has surrendered 16 of their 22 passing touchdowns (2nd most in NFL) on the season over their last five games.

Jameis Winston vs. ARI

Winston’s produced some of the most head-scratching, hair-pulling performances by a quarterback this season. Yet, he’s also produced like a bonafide QB1 in terms of fantasy. Winston has scored the 10th most fantasy points by a QB this season. In fact, if you eliminate the first two weeks of 2019 from his resume, Winston would climb all the way to QB5 in terms of points on a per-game basis with 22.15, surpassing such players as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Arizona has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, being the only team in football to surrender more than 25 points per game to the position.

Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill vs. KC

Ryan Tannehill still seems to be a bit of a punchline for mainstream media. However, he’s performed extremely well since taking over the starting gig in Tennessee. In fact, since being named the starter, Tannehill is the fifth-highest scoring player at his position in fantasy. The Chiefs continue to have their fair share of struggles on the backend of their defense. Three of the past four QBs to face off with Kansas City have averaged 26.6 points against them.

Deep Sleeper: Mitchell Trubisky vs. DET

Speaking of punchlines, I present you Mitchell Trubisky. Let’s face it, I’m not starting him this week, neither are you, and if he doesn’t perform well vs. Detroit, he’ll likely be holding a clipboard in Week 11. However, the Lions have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs this season, with only one signal-caller scoring below 18 points against them.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Baker Mayfield vs. BUF

Mayfield has found himself in our Sit ‘Em category nearly as many times as he shaved last Sunday. The former first overall draft pick has turned the ball over 13 times this season, while never throwing for more than a single touchdown in any of his eight games this year. Buffalo has not allowed an opposing QB to score more than a single touchdown against them in any game this season. They’ve also surrendered an average of just 162.25 passing yards in four of their last five games.

Derek Carr vs. LAC



Carr has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. However, four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to face the Chargers combine for an average of less than 10.0 fantasy points. Since Week 3, QBs have tossed five interceptions and just six touchdowns vs. the Bolts.

Buyers Beware: Kirk Cousins at DAL

Dallas has held four of their last six opposing quarterbacks below double-digit fantasy points. Cousins will once again be without his number one target Adam Thielen, as he’s been essentially ruled out for Sunday’s game. Cousins has averaged just 252.5 passing yards over the last two weeks without Thielen at his disposal.

