Redskins Round 2 & 3 Picks: When Washington Selects Friday in NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins had a dismal 2019 campaign where they went just 3-13. Only the Bengals (widely expected to take LSU QB Joe Burrow despite strong last-minute trade interest for the pick) had a worse record last season.

The silver lining in their 2019 season is the 2020 NFL draft where the Redskins had the No. 2 pick and was able to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. Some top draft experts believe he is the best prospect among the pool of players in 2020. Chase Young will head to Washington, joining a strong defensive front that includes Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Matt Ioannidis.

The franchise enters day 2 with six remaining selections after making a bevy of trades over the past year (though they could add more picks if they can deal Trent Williams).

Washington’s Past Trades

The Redskins don’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts (Indy could be eyeing wide receivers with the No. 34 overall pick). Washington sent the pick to Indianapolis along with a 2019 second-rounder during last season’s draft. The Skins were able to move up into the back-half of the first round to select Sweat as a result of the deal.

The team dealt away their fifth-round (the No. 2 overall pick of the round) in a trade to land Kyle Allen from the Panthers. Allen will be reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first season in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league.

The 24-year-old QB completed 62.0% of his passes. Washington is still paying QB Alex Smith, so they may be done shopping for options at the position. Still, that doesn’t mean 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins has a long-term future with the club.

Haskins doesn’t have the same kind of backing from the Redskins as other QBs in his rookie class, like Daniel Jones in New York and Kyler Murray in Arizona. As I wrote in the Redskins 7-Round Mock Draft, the team needs to take Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa at all costs, though that appears unlikely. The club could take a QB on Day 2 or 3.

Washington netted a fifth-round selection from the Seahawks in exchange for CB Quinton Dunbar. The deal was a curious one, as Dunbar had a fantastic 2019 season. Richard Sherman was the only cornerback to have a better campaign, per Pro Football Focus. The University of Florida Product played 347 snaps last year, allowing just two touchdowns, and he allowed just 17 first downs across his 52 targets, which is the 10th best rate in the league.

Washington brought back Kendall Fuller, giving him a four-year deal, and former Super Bowl champion Ronald Darby, agreeing to a one-year pact with the former Eagle.

Full List of Redskins Picks

Round 1

Pick 2 (Chase Young)

Round 2

None

Round 3

Pick 2 (No. 66)

Round 4

Pick 2 (No. 108)

Pick 36 (No. 142)

Round 5

Pick 17 (No. 162)

Round 6

None

Round 7

Pick 2 (No. 216)

Pick 15 (No. 229)

