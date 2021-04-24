Nets Kyrie Irving Confirms the Latest Rumor About Him Is True

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving has been on a tear since returning from a three-game absence from the Brooklyn Nets last week.

On the season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for the Brooklyn Nets.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Confirms That He Is Participating In Ramadan

Irving’s hot streak has made fans dub him with the nickname “Ramadan Kyrie” after his social media activity made people speculate if he was participating in the Muslim holiday.

On Friday, Irving confirmed to reporters that he is indeed fasting for Ramadan.

“Kyrie Irving is fasting for Ramadan, as well. No foods or liquids while the sun is up,” said Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“Said it’s an adjustment, but didn’t go much further into that adjustment.”

Kyrie Irving is fasting for Ramadan, as well. No foods or liquids while the sun is up. Said it's an adjustment, but didn't go much further into that adjustment. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 24, 2021

Wa-Alaikum-Salaam

Same to you brother and all of Our Brothers and Sisters around the world. — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 9, 2021

Kyrie recently converted to Islam and is taking part in Ramadan this month where Muslims fast every day. People are bashing him for taking games off without understanding why. pic.twitter.com/yqLPbyqCqp — Ball Town (@balltownglory) April 13, 2021

Kyrie a Muslim? I love this for him. pic.twitter.com/vc55tbZwir — din (@klooowry) April 8, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Durant and James Harden Did Not Play Friday

The Nets came into Friday tied for the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers.Despite a plethora of injuries to Brooklyn’s stars, the Nets have remained amongst the NBA’s elite.

Kevin Durant and James Harden remained out of Friday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics.

KD suffered a thigh contusion at the beginning of the Nets’ matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday while Harden is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

While Nets head coach Steve Nash says that he expects KD to rejoin the team soon, former Lakers doctor Marco Nunez says the recovery time for each player is situational.

“At this time, there is no set timeline. With a contusion, it varies from person to person,” Nunez said of KD’s injury via LandonBuford.com.

“It is really up to him and how he feels once the pain goes down. Some players may come back in two games, and others may wait two to three weeks because of mobility.”

Analyst Are Already Backing Off Nets Title Predictions

The amount of injuries that Brooklyn has had to deal with is starting to become a cause for concern within the NBA community.

The Nets who were at one time viewed as the championship favorite, have been crippled by injuries that are starting to make their title hopes look grim.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is one of the people that thinks a championship just doesn’t look likely for the Nets this year.

“The amount of injuries started to become substantial, so much so that they’ve only played together seven times this year. Which means there’s 90 days approximately left in this entire season. They’re going to have to put together a roster of chemistry that’s going to play well together offensively and defensively, in particularly in clutch situations,” Rose said during a recent episode of Jalen and Jacoby via Nets Wire.

The Nets ‘big 3’ of Kyrie, Harden, and KD may have only played seven games together this season, but they have a record of 5-2 during that stretch. Proving that having talent will outweigh any chemistry issues that the Nets may face.

“I’m just starting to see so much evidence that has now brought me to the conclusion – this isn’t the year for the Nets to win the East,” Rose continued.

“This isn’t like, oh me trying to give a hot take…. I’m not saying that the Nets aren’t great. I’m not saying that they’re not going to be great. I’m just saying the other teams are going to be in their way this year, and [are] going to knock them out of the playoffs.”

Despite Rose’s comments, the Nets have proven that they can hang with the NBA’s elite when fully healthy. They have wins against the 76ers, Clippers, Lakers, and Suns this season. When it comes down to crunch time Brooklyn always finds a way to win

The Nets will suit back up again on Sunday when they face the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant & LeBron James’ Candid 2018 Discussion Had Shocking Twist