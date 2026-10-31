Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Reacts to Team’s Winless Start

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez reacted to his team struggling out of the gate and starting the season with a 0-4 record.

Heading into Friday’s NBA Cup group-play game against the Detroit Pistons, the Nets are 0-4 and the only winless team in the Eastern Conference, and one of just two winless teams in the entire NBA, along with the Sacramento Kings, who are 0-5.

The Nets nearly beat the Boston Celtics in an upset this week, but a Jayson Tatum dagger buzzer-beater lost the game for Brooklyn, which was a soul-crushing loss for a team that badly needs to win a game.

Jordi Fernandez Reacts to Poor Start for Nets

Speaking to the New York Post, coach Fernandez shared his thoughts on the Nets going winless in their first four games, admitting that while he is disappointed by not beating Boston, he is also happy that he saw his team fight and give one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference a tough test.

“We want to play with an edge, not anxiety. I just want to see continuity from what we did in the game against Boston. There’s no doubt in my mind, the first (win) is gonna come … I believe in the process. Right now, I’m not anxious about a win. I want to play consistently the right way. That (Boston) game is a clear example of who we want to be,” Fernandez said.

Jordi Fernandez Nets Career

Fernandez was hired as the Nets’ head coach ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. So far, his record as the team’s head coach is just 46-122 for a .274 win percentage. It has not been a good start to his Nets coaching career, but the team has been in rebuild mode for several years and was not expected to win games.

But this season, the team was supposed to make a playoff push after adding Julius Randle to the mix. So far, it doesn’t appear that the Nets are going to sniff a postseason spot this season, which could potentially put Fernandez’s job at risk, though ultimately player development is the long-term objective.