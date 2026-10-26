NBA Trade Rumors: Major Injuries Could Force Thunder, Magic Moves

We were not even a full week into the opening of the season when difficult injuries hit two of the teams that were already facing some tough NBA trade rumor-fueled decisions in the short-to-medium term. The Thunder lost Jalen Williams, apparently to a season-ending ankle injury, and Jalen Suggs of the Magic went down with a knee injury. He could potentially be out for the year, too.

Already, the Magic are down Paolo Banchero, who has an ankle injury and will be out 4-6 weeks. For a team that pretty much had to start winning this year to justify an extravagant payroll, this is especially bad news.

So, what can be done? Let’s look.

NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder Questions Arise

The Thunder dealt with injuries to Williams most of last season, and while it is not ideal for the team to be without him again, there is a sense that this group might be better suited to play without him this time around. There is no shortage of size, of course, with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara able to handle the frontcourt. The question is whether backcourt players who were reliable last year can take steps forward to replace Williams’ scoring: Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain.

“I don’t think the injury changes the approach that much,” one Western Conference executive said. “They’ve got size. They’ve got firepower. It could, though, move up a trade if they feel like they need to plug someone in that role and they’re already planning on unloading some salary.”

Specifically, there has been speculation about Alex Caruso as a player the team could jettison this offseason in search of ways to cut payroll and the team’s hefty projected tax bill. A Caruso trade could come this summer, but if the Thunder decide they need a forward now, that’s the kind of trade OKC could expedite to the deadline.

There’s time, though, and there’s a sense that the Thunder want to proceed with Caruso on the roster for a run this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Panic Button?

As for the Magic, they’re also in a bind, except theirs is more dire than that of the Thunder, who have a raft of picks and a championship pedigree behind them. We’re not far from the Magic looking for the panic button. Orlando has neither but is facing a massive second-apron hit in the offseason. Suggs and Banchero were considered two potential trade chips if the team wanted to duck the apron, and Banchero could still yet fill that bill. It was always going to be tough to trade Suggs (with four years and $116 million, including a player option on his deal), and now it is that much tougher.

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. would make better candidates, if both stay healthy themselves in the early going (Wagner struggled with injuries the past two seasons, while Carter struggled to stay healthy early in his career but has missed just 18 games in the two seasons before this one). At $58 million over the next three years, including an option, Carter would be a hot commodity if he does land on the market before the February deadline.

The Trouble With Herb Jones

The Pelicans are 0-3 and are not doing themselves a lot of good on the trade market, at least when it comes to versatile wing Herb Jones. After struggling with his shot last year (38.3% from the field and 30.9% from the 3-point line), Jones has seen his minutes plummet from 28.4 to 17.0 this season. He is averaging just 3.3 points coming out of the gate, and for a guy who was a big commodity on the market a year ago, his value has slipped dramatically.

It’s possible that Jones could be a target to replace Williams in OKC, in fact.

But the Pels remain a team to watch in the coming months, as in addition to NBA trade rumor mainstay Trey Murphy, teams are monitoring point guard Dejounte Murray, center Yves Missi and even–this would be an eye-opener–Zion Williamson. He’s been healthy in two of his past three seasons, and is averaging 20.7 points through three games. There are two years and $87 million left on his deal.

On to the Big Board …

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

From Kyrie Irving to Jalen Suggs, the point guard market could be busy …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) The Mavericks did not get off to a fast start, and this roster feels very much prepared for an overhaul. That will be discarding veterans, and as much as the teams claims it loves having Irving around, it makes a lot more sense to move Irving sooner rather than later.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in whcih the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the notion that the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. If Damian Lillard and Ja Morant play well, and Shaedon Sharpe comes back, moving Holiday makes sense.

Alex Caruso, Thunder. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will have a massive payroll crunch ahead and even if they stay over the second apron, they will need to trim off some luxury items. And Caruso is a luxury item. Cason Wallace and, they hope, Bennett Stirtz can fill his void, among others. Would OKC make a move at the deadline, though, or wait until the summer as they did last season? And will Jalen Williams’ injury change the math on that?

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears. So far, so good–Murray has some mobility back and looks very good to open the year.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ injury makes it almost impossible.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market.

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him? That’s where the price will start.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State. .

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy in two months or so and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors–and the fact that he has been bumped back in the rotation.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

NBA Trade Rumors Big Board: Center/Power Forward Market

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he does–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. We’ll see how the early season plays out, but they might even be willing to begin selling early if things truly take a bad turn.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put that option on the table for him, and he will have suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list simply because he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Maybe the Wolves plan to bring him back on a two- or three-year deal at a reduced number, if he’d take it. It would take some seriously fast development from Joan Beringer to make the Wolves comfortable with moving Gobert, but we can’t rule that out.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) News that Porzingis is a trade candidate before the season even started is not a huge surprise. Once it was clear he is not healthy, his use is as an expiring contract on the trade market. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, though, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick.