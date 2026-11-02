Nets’ Julius Randle Gives Six-Word Answer Ahead of Knicks Showdown

Julius Randle is entering a new chapter of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets after spending five seasons with the New York Knicks. His time in New York made him a familiar face at Madison Square Garden, where he played a major role in the team’s progress.

Now wearing a Brooklyn jersey, the forward is focused on helping his new team find consistency. The Nets struggled through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, but their latest performance offered encouragement as they began to find better balance on both ends of the floor.

Brooklyn’s next challenge brings Randle back into familiar territory. The Nets are preparing to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, giving the former New York forward an early opportunity to meet his old team in a different uniform.

Julius Randle Reacts to Facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Julius Randle made it clear that he is not looking back as the Brooklyn Nets prepare to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. When asked whether last season’s matchups had come up, the former Knicks forward gave a memorable response.

“I don’t know anything about it, to be honest. I live in the present, baby,” he said.

After spending five seasons with the Knicks, he will now face his former team wearing a Brooklyn jersey.

However, he isn’t interested in dwelling on past matchups or his time with the franchise.

Earlier in the interview, Randle was asked how he felt about returning to Madison Square Garden. He offered a brief but positive response.

“Sure, it’ll be a lot of fun,” Randle initially responded.

Asked how he’d handle the quick turnaround before playing at Madison Square Garden, Randle focused on the team’s immediate objective.

“Focus on what we need to do to get a win. Build on what we did today and stick together as a group,” he said.

Rather than focus on his return to New York, Randle wants Brooklyn to sustain its improved play on Monday as the team builds early-season momentum.

Brooklyn Nets Secure First Win After Defeating Indiana Pacers

Randle’s comments came after Brooklyn secured its first victory of the 2026-27 season, defeating the Indiana Pacers 98-90 on Sunday.

The Nets entered the matchup at 0-5 but delivered a stronger defensive performance to end their winless start.

Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 23 points and nine rebounds. Randle added 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds; Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds; and Nolan Traore finished with 16 points and six assists.

The victory came despite Brooklyn’s shooting struggles. The team shot 41.1% from the field and made 13 of its 39 attempts from beyond the arc.

However, improved ball movement, better offensive spacing, and defensive effort helped the Nets control the game.

Randle said a pregame discussion improved offensive rhythm, with players focusing on their roles and getting open when defenders guarded him.

He also praised Brooklyn’s defensive rebounding, which limited Indiana’s second chances.

Reflecting on the victory, Randle said, “It feels good. I can sleep a little better tonight.” However, he stressed that the result was only a starting point.

“We’ve been working really hard and sticking together through tough moments. So, I’m happy for the group, but it’s just a start. We know we can be a lot better, and we can continue to grow and build on what we did tonight,” he added.

Brooklyn aims to carry its defensive intensity and improved offense into its matchup with the Knicks. Randle remains focused on helping his team win again.