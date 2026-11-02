Brooklyn Nets Finally Break Through Behind Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets entered Sunday’s game winless at 0-5. The Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 98-90 to give them their first win on the season. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 23 points and 9 rebounds in the game. Day’Ron Sharpe and Julius Randle both contributed to the win in a big way as well. Randle added 20 points and Sharpe finished with a double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Brooklyn Nets Forward, Michael Porter Jr. Shines

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Hornets won 110-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Porter shot 7/16 from the field and made 3 three-pointers for his 23 points. He was also aggressive and able to get to the free-throw line, he made 6 of his 9 attempts. He played a very well-rounded game adding 9 rebounds and 3 assists as well. 13 of his 23 points came in the first half and he showed what type of night it was going to be. Porter is one of those players that when he gets hot it becomes nearly impossible to stop.

He is 6’10 with a high release which makes it nearly impossible to block his shot. It was a three point Nets lead in the third quarter when Porter made a three and was fouled. That play went from 43-40 to 47-40 and gave Brooklyn all the momentum. Shortly after that play, the Nets found themselves up 12 and it became hard for the Pacers to catch back up.

Nets Other Contributors

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Nolan Traore #10 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a 3-point basket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Brooklyn Nets won 114-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

There were three players that stepped up in a big way for the Nets outside of Porter. Those players were Randle, Sharpe, and Nolan Traore. Randle had 20 points, Sharpe had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Traore finished the game with 16 points and 6 assists. The Nets needed every single one of them to maintain their lead. They were all scoring, playmaking, and rebounding.

The overall production that Brooklyn got for this game is something they hope they can get every game. Traore especially, he showed something that the Nets will need going forward. Everyone knows what Sharpe and Randle are capable of, but Traore was solid all-around. He was finding the open guy, scoring and playing defense. Traore was a bright spot for Brooklyn and is a player they will need going forward.

What This Win Means Going Forward

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Hornets won 110-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn finally got all the pressure off of being one of the last two winless teams. During this game, they showed better discipline on defense and more patience on offense. They were struggling to get multiple players to be able to contribute offensively and finally got it. This gives Coach Jordi Fernandez something to build on in the upcoming games.

He was able to see what personnel he’s able to use on both ends of the floor. Traore may have earned himself more responsibility too with the way he was able to defend and play on offense. This was a good win for the Nets and they are no longer winless.

This was just one win, but it’s something to build on going forward. Brooklyn has a lot of bright spots with their young players. These guys are going to be really good in the near future. The Nets show signs of what they can be, and if they can get consistent, then they can win some games.