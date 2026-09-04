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Alabama Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of East Carolina Opener

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2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
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Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer may have a gem in QB commit Trent Seaborn.

The wait is almost over.

After months of offseason workouts, spring practice, fall camp, and plenty of position battles, the Alabama Crimson Tide are finally ready to begin the 2026 season.

With the season opener against East Carolina now just around the corner, Alabama has provided its first official look at how the Crimson Tide will line up to begin the year.

Yea Alabama was the first to release Alabama’s official depth chart, giving fans their first official look at the team’s projected starters and key contributors heading into Week 1.

There are a few notable developments throughout the depth chart, including Keelon Russell officially listed as Alabama’s starting quarterback, several “OR” designations at key positions and some intriguing young players earning prominent roles.

Here’s a look at Alabama’s official depth chart heading into the season opener.

Quarterback

Eastern Illinois v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 22: during the fourth quarter of the game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Starter: Keelon Russell
Backup: Austin Mack
Third string: Jett Thomalla

The biggest headline is at quarterback, where Keelon Russell officially takes the starting spot after competing with Austin Mack throughout the offseason. Mack gives Alabama an experienced option behind the sophomore, while freshman Jett Thomalla rounds out the room.

Running Back

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
GettyNORMAN, OKLAHOMA – DECEMBER 19: Daniel Hill #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners during 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on December 19, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Daniel Hill — OR Trae’shawn Brown — OR Kevin Riley
EJ Crowell

Alabama has three running backs listed as co-starters, with Daniel Hill, Trae’shawn Brown, and Kevin Riley all receiving an “OR.” Freshman EJ Crowell is listed fourth as the Crimson Tide continue to sort out their running back rotation.

Offensive Line

Eastern Illinois v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 22: Michael Carroll #64 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during pre-game warm ups before playing the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

LT: Jackson Lloyd
LG: William Sanders — OR Mal Waldrep Jr.
C: Racin Delgatty
RG: Michael Carroll
RT: Jayvin James

The offensive line features several players who have been part of Alabama’s offseason competition. Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James are listed at the tackle spots, while Racin Delgatty gets the nod at center. William Sanders and Mal Waldrep Jr. remain in an “OR” battle at left guard.

Tight End

Alabama v Georgia
GettyATHENS, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kaleb Edwards #81 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Y: Kaleb Edwards — OR Josh Ford — OR Danny Lewis Jr.
H: Marshall Pritchett

There is plenty of competition at tight end, particularly at the Y position. Kaleb Edwards, Josh Ford, and Danny Lewis Jr. are all listed with “OR” designations, while Marshall Pritchett is listed atop the H position.

Wide Receiver

Alabama v Georgia
GettyATHENS, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Ryan Williams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after beating the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21 at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Z: Rico Scott
X: Ryan Coleman-Williams
H: Lotzeir Brooks

Alabama’s starting receiver group features a combination of returning experience and playmaking ability. Rico Scott, Ryan Coleman-Williams, and Lotzeir Brooks are currently listed as the starters, with Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan, and Tyler Henderson also positioned to contribute.

Bandit

Eastern Illinois v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 22: Fatutoa Henry #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide makes a tackle at the line of scrimmage against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Devan Thompkins — OR Desmond Umeozulu
Fatutoa Henry

The Bandit position will feature an interesting battle between Devan Thompkins and Desmond Umeozulu, who are both listed as co-starters. Fatutoa Henry provides additional depth at the position.

Defensive Line

Oregon v Washington
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 29: Terrance Green #99 of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NT: Terrance Green
DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones — OR Devan Thompkins

Terrance Green is listed as Alabama’s starting nose tackle, while Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Devan Thompkins are listed together at defensive tackle. Edric Hill and London Simmons are among the other players expected to see time along the front.

Wolf

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential: Alabama v Indiana
GettyPASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Yhonzae Pierre #42 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Yhonzae Pierre
Justin Hill — OR Jah-Marien Latham

Yhonzae Pierre leads the Wolf position heading into Week 1. Justin Hill and Jah-Marien Latham are both listed behind him, giving Alabama additional options along the edge.

Linebacker

Virginia Tech Spring Game
GettyBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – APRIL 12: Caleb Woodson #20 of Virginia Tech Hokies in action during the Spring Game at Lane Stadium on April 12, 2025 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for ONIT)

Stinger: Caleb Woodson
Mike: Luke Metz

The linebacker group features Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz at the top of their respective positions. Xavier Griffin and QB Reese are among the young players providing depth behind the starters.

Cornerback

LSU v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 08: Dijon Lee Jr. #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks up this touchdown reception intended for Trey’Dez Green #14 of the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Zabien Brown
Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama’s starting cornerbacks are Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. Both bring significant expectations into the 2026 season, with Zyan Gibson and Carmelo O’Neal listed as the primary backups.

Safety

Alabama v Auburn
GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 29: Bray Hubbard #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Free Safety: Bray Hubbard
Strong Safety: Keon Sabb — OR Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. — OR Ivan Taylor

Bray Hubbard is listed as the starting free safety, while the strong safety position is a three-man “OR” situation between Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., and Ivan Taylor. Alabama has plenty of experience and talent across the back end of its defense.

Husky

Missouri v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 26: King Mack #5 and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. #21 of the Alabama Crimson Tide combine for a tackle against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Red Morgan — OR Chuck McDonald III — OR Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

The Husky position is another spot where Alabama has multiple players listed as co-starters. Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. are all included in the rotation heading into the opener.

Specialists

Alabama v Auburn
GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 29: Conor Talty #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks an extra point against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Placekicker/Kickoff: Lorcan Quinn — OR Conor Talty
Holder: Alex Asparuhov
Punter: Alex Asparuhov — OR Adam Watford — OR Anderson Green
Long Snapper: Ethan Stangle — OR Alex Rozier

Lorcan Quinn and Conor Talty will compete for the kicking duties, while Alex Asparuhov is listed as the holder and one of the options at punter. Alabama also has an “OR” designation at long snapper between Ethan Stangle and Alex Rozier.

Returners

Alabama v Auburn
GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 29: Lotzeir Brooks #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Punt Returner: Ryan Coleman-Williams — OR Dijon Lee Jr. — OR Rico Scott
Kickoff Returner: Lotzeir Brooks — OR Trae’shawn Brown — OR Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama will have several options in the return game. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dijon Lee Jr. and Rico Scott are listed as the punt returners, while Lotzeir Brooks, Trae’shawn Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. are the kickoff return options.

Alabama’s 2026 Depth Chart Sets the Stage for Week 1

2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The official depth chart provides the first true snapshot of how Alabama will begin the 2026 season, but the numerous “OR” designations make it clear that several position battles are far from settled.

Now, the focus shifts from fall camp to game day.

Alabama will open the 2026 season against East Carolina, giving Russell and the rest of the Crimson Tide their first opportunity to show what this year’s team can do.

After all the anticipation, the wait is finally almost over.

Stacey Blackwood Stacey Blackwood covers college football for Heavy.com with a primary focus on the Alabama Crimson Tide football. A veteran sports writer and podcaster, his work has appeared with the USA TODAY Sports Media Group through both Roll Tide Wire and Buffaloes Wire. In addition to his writing, Blackwood is the host of “Tide Talk Live” on the Bleav Network, where he has several years of experience providing in-depth coverage of Alabama football, including recruiting, roster analysis, game previews, and postgame breakdowns. More about Stacey Blackwood

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Alabama Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of East Carolina Opener

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