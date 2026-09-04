Alabama Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of East Carolina Opener

The wait is almost over.

After months of offseason workouts, spring practice, fall camp, and plenty of position battles, the Alabama Crimson Tide are finally ready to begin the 2026 season.

With the season opener against East Carolina now just around the corner, Alabama has provided its first official look at how the Crimson Tide will line up to begin the year.

Yea Alabama was the first to release Alabama’s official depth chart, giving fans their first official look at the team’s projected starters and key contributors heading into Week 1.

There are a few notable developments throughout the depth chart, including Keelon Russell officially listed as Alabama’s starting quarterback, several “OR” designations at key positions and some intriguing young players earning prominent roles.

Here’s a look at Alabama’s official depth chart heading into the season opener.

Quarterback

Starter: Keelon Russell

Backup: Austin Mack

Third string: Jett Thomalla

The biggest headline is at quarterback, where Keelon Russell officially takes the starting spot after competing with Austin Mack throughout the offseason. Mack gives Alabama an experienced option behind the sophomore, while freshman Jett Thomalla rounds out the room.

Running Back

Daniel Hill — OR Trae’shawn Brown — OR Kevin Riley

EJ Crowell

Alabama has three running backs listed as co-starters, with Daniel Hill, Trae’shawn Brown, and Kevin Riley all receiving an “OR.” Freshman EJ Crowell is listed fourth as the Crimson Tide continue to sort out their running back rotation.

Offensive Line

LT: Jackson Lloyd

LG: William Sanders — OR Mal Waldrep Jr.

C: Racin Delgatty

RG: Michael Carroll

RT: Jayvin James

The offensive line features several players who have been part of Alabama’s offseason competition. Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James are listed at the tackle spots, while Racin Delgatty gets the nod at center. William Sanders and Mal Waldrep Jr. remain in an “OR” battle at left guard.

Tight End

Y: Kaleb Edwards — OR Josh Ford — OR Danny Lewis Jr.

H: Marshall Pritchett

There is plenty of competition at tight end, particularly at the Y position. Kaleb Edwards, Josh Ford, and Danny Lewis Jr. are all listed with “OR” designations, while Marshall Pritchett is listed atop the H position.

Wide Receiver

Z: Rico Scott

X: Ryan Coleman-Williams

H: Lotzeir Brooks

Alabama’s starting receiver group features a combination of returning experience and playmaking ability. Rico Scott, Ryan Coleman-Williams, and Lotzeir Brooks are currently listed as the starters, with Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan, and Tyler Henderson also positioned to contribute.

Bandit

Devan Thompkins — OR Desmond Umeozulu

Fatutoa Henry

The Bandit position will feature an interesting battle between Devan Thompkins and Desmond Umeozulu, who are both listed as co-starters. Fatutoa Henry provides additional depth at the position.

Defensive Line

NT: Terrance Green

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones — OR Devan Thompkins

Terrance Green is listed as Alabama’s starting nose tackle, while Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Devan Thompkins are listed together at defensive tackle. Edric Hill and London Simmons are among the other players expected to see time along the front.

Wolf

Yhonzae Pierre

Justin Hill — OR Jah-Marien Latham

Yhonzae Pierre leads the Wolf position heading into Week 1. Justin Hill and Jah-Marien Latham are both listed behind him, giving Alabama additional options along the edge.

Linebacker

Stinger: Caleb Woodson

Mike: Luke Metz

The linebacker group features Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz at the top of their respective positions. Xavier Griffin and QB Reese are among the young players providing depth behind the starters.

Cornerback

Zabien Brown

Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama’s starting cornerbacks are Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. Both bring significant expectations into the 2026 season, with Zyan Gibson and Carmelo O’Neal listed as the primary backups.

Safety

Free Safety: Bray Hubbard

Strong Safety: Keon Sabb — OR Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. — OR Ivan Taylor

Bray Hubbard is listed as the starting free safety, while the strong safety position is a three-man “OR” situation between Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., and Ivan Taylor. Alabama has plenty of experience and talent across the back end of its defense.

Husky

Red Morgan — OR Chuck McDonald III — OR Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

The Husky position is another spot where Alabama has multiple players listed as co-starters. Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. are all included in the rotation heading into the opener.

Specialists

Placekicker/Kickoff: Lorcan Quinn — OR Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov — OR Adam Watford — OR Anderson Green

Long Snapper: Ethan Stangle — OR Alex Rozier

Lorcan Quinn and Conor Talty will compete for the kicking duties, while Alex Asparuhov is listed as the holder and one of the options at punter. Alabama also has an “OR” designation at long snapper between Ethan Stangle and Alex Rozier.

Returners

Punt Returner: Ryan Coleman-Williams — OR Dijon Lee Jr. — OR Rico Scott

Kickoff Returner: Lotzeir Brooks — OR Trae’shawn Brown — OR Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama will have several options in the return game. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dijon Lee Jr. and Rico Scott are listed as the punt returners, while Lotzeir Brooks, Trae’shawn Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. are the kickoff return options.

Alabama’s 2026 Depth Chart Sets the Stage for Week 1

The official depth chart provides the first true snapshot of how Alabama will begin the 2026 season, but the numerous “OR” designations make it clear that several position battles are far from settled.

Now, the focus shifts from fall camp to game day.

Alabama will open the 2026 season against East Carolina, giving Russell and the rest of the Crimson Tide their first opportunity to show what this year’s team can do.

After all the anticipation, the wait is finally almost over.