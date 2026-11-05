Arizona State RB Cardae Mack in the Running for Historic Honor

The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) are heading into a critical battle with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils are also bringing a new element of optimism to this contest. Much of this resides in a budding freshman class that includes Cardae Mack, who is putting the Big 12 on notice.

The Texas native is playing himself firmly in a major awards conversation in his first year of action. Read more on this development below.

Mack In-Line For Major Award This Season

The 19-year-old running back is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

This is a massive development in a season that hasn’t typically gone according to plan for Arizona State. The Sun Devils are effectively out of the running for a Big 12 title this season, but are still fighting for bowl eligibility.

Mack has been at the center of this battle, as he has effectively taken over as the Sun Devils’ top running back. Mack’s 629 yards and seven total touchdowns this season place second behind receiver Reed Harris. His relentless running style, willingness to serve as a blocker, and high motor all largely benefit the offense.

Through this, Mack’s rise is also setting the stage for a bright future despite a subpar 2026 season.

Future is Bright For Arizona State

While Mack is at the center of Arizona State’s future prospects as a program, he isn’t the only star in-sight.

Fellow four-star freshman QB Jake Fette is also at the center of Arizona State’s future. Fette is coming off his first career start in the 27-20 loss to BYU. The freshman duo is positioning themselves to be the drivers of ASU’s offense for years to come.

Beyond the offensive side of the ball is the building blocks on defense. Edge rusher Julian Hugo and cornerback Daquwan Dunn are already showing promise for Brian Ward’s unit moving forward.

In a world where recruiting out of high school is less of an emphasis, head coach Kenny Dillingham is taking full advantage of other programs overlooking elite talents – particularly those coming out of Texas.

Arizona State must do everything in their power to retain these talents. Whether they are able to accomplish this or not is to be seen. However, the ramping up in efforts to improve facilities and retain staff is telling where the priorities of Dillingham are.

The Sun Devils’ final four games of the season still have much bearing on the future of the program. It begins with Colorado, before moving to UCF, Oklahoma State, and finishing off with bitter rival Arizona.

The Colorado contest is kicking off shortly after 5:30 P.M. MST from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.