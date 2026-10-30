Arizona State Set to Start Third Quarterback of Season Against BYU

The 2026 season has been a roller coaster for the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-3, 2-2).

The Sun Devils are coming off a home victory over Kansas State, but still face a climb to reach prior heights.

An immediate challenge is at hand, as Arizona State is taking on #8 BYU in a road game this Saturday.

The uneven start due to injuries, significant roster turnover, and some coaching whiffs has a chance to stabilize starting this week.

Read more below on the impending quarterback change ahead of the game in Provo, Utah.

Arizona State Slating to Start New Quarterback This Week

Mikey Keene saw his first start with the Sun Devils in the victory over Kansas State. While the Arizona native drove some inspiration in the offense, he left the game right before halftime due to a knee injury.

Freshman QB Jake Fette made his Big 12 debut during the game. This came in light of Cutter Boley being the subject of benching yet again in the second half.

Keene has been practicing this week, but remains a game-time decision. Pete Thamel (ESPN) added further clarification to the expectations at quarterback heading into Saturday as of Friday morning.

“Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start at No. 8 BYU. A final decision will be made at gametime, as veteran Mike Keene is a gametime decision and would start if he’s able. He’s been limited in practice this week.”