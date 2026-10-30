Arizona State Set to Start Third Quarterback of Season Against BYU

The 2026 season has been a roller coaster for the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-3, 2-2).
The Sun Devils are coming off a home victory over Kansas State, but still face a climb to reach prior heights.
An immediate challenge is at hand, as Arizona State is taking on #8 BYU in a road game this Saturday.
The uneven start due to injuries, significant roster turnover, and some coaching whiffs has a chance to stabilize starting this week.
Read more below on the impending quarterback change ahead of the game in Provo, Utah.
Arizona State Slating to Start New Quarterback This Week
Mikey Keene saw his first start with the Sun Devils in the victory over Kansas State. While the Arizona native drove some inspiration in the offense, he left the game right before halftime due to a knee injury.
Freshman QB Jake Fette made his Big 12 debut during the game. This came in light of Cutter Boley being the subject of benching yet again in the second half.
Keene has been practicing this week, but remains a game-time decision. Pete Thamel (ESPN) added further clarification to the expectations at quarterback heading into Saturday as of Friday morning.
What to Expect From Sun Devils Against BYU
This is another opportunity for Kenny Dillingham to pick up a top-10 victory this season. Arizona State is seemingly in a stronger position to win this game in comparison to the Sept. matchup against Texas A&M.
BYU’s defense typically employs complex pre-snap disguises to confuse quarterbacks. Dillingham can counter this with quick screen actions, run-pass options, and relying on freshman running back Cardae Mack to pick up chunk yardage.
The presence of star receivers (Reed Harris, Omarion Miller) will make life easier for Fette as well. In compliment of this, Fette’s rushing ability gives the Sun Devils another wrinkle the offense didn’t previously have.
There’s reason to believe Arizona State can pull off the upset – if Fette is able to get into a rhythm. This is a major qualifier, as there’s a definite chance that the ferocious BYU defense takes advantage of inexperience.
This contest will come down to three areas – clock management, in-game coaching decisions, and keeping Fette comfortable. These are ultimately the keys to the conference clash.
If Dillingham accomplishes all three, there’s a chance that Arizona State forces a second straight BYU defeat.
The Sun Devils and Cougars are kicking off shortly after 12:30 MST on Oct. 31. The game is to be broadcast nationally on Fox.
Arizona State Set to Start Third Quarterback of Season Against BYU