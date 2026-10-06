Kenny Dillingham Reveals Shocking Decision in Attempt to Revive Arizona State Season

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into uncharted waters in the 2026 season.

The 55-19 loss to Baylor on Oct. 3 brings the Sun Devils down to 2-2 (1-1 Big 12), while also casting doubt on the trajectory of the team this season.

Dillingham is pledging to take accountability following the humiliating loss. He is backing this up with a shocking decision that was made on Tuesday.

Dillingham Reveals Shock Change to Arizona State Operations

The 36-year-old head coach made a shocking reveal following Arizona State’s practice on Tuesday.

The change?

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is re-taking play-calling responsibilities after Dillingham held onto them for the last five games (Chris Karpman).

The reasoning behind this change is so the fourth-year head coach has a chance to re-focus on general operations. This includes focusing on smoothing over game operations and the intensity of the program.

Dillingham’s decision will draw a vary of responses. Some were early to criticize Arroyo’s play-calling decisions during 2025, but there’s a chance this brings a necessary jolt to an explosive offense.

What This Change Means for Sun Devils

There are several possible implications that arise from Dillingham’s decision.

While Arroyo’s in-game decisions have drawn criticism in the past, there are upsides here. Dillingham’s play-calling chops have been very clear from very early in his coaching career, but Arizona State seems to have a clear pattern of operating at their best when he is overseeing the team’s operations in an all-encompassing manner.

The run game has a chance to gain a spark under Arroyo’s leadership as well. While Shaun Aguano is exceptional at developing productive backs, the blocking and play sequencing haven’t lent to a favorable environment for Kyson Brown (or others) to fully come into their own.

The run-pass balance is crucial to the team finding future success, which plays right into the quarterback questions.

Perhaps the most significant beneficiary of this change is quarterback Cutter Boley. One of the great accomplishments of Arroyo’s career as a coach is having a hand in the development of Justin Herbert at Oregon. This isn’t to say that Boley is at the talent level of Herbert. However, he does own a similar physical profile, comparable arm strength, and a jolt of athleticism that make him someone that Arroyo can work with quite simply.

Pressure is Mounting for Dillingham, Sun Devils

The offensive woes aren’t a simple fix. The offensive line must play better. The receiving core must return to the levels of blocking they were at early in the season. The group as a whole must avoid costly turnovers.

However, Dillingham is trusting Arroyo to right the ship. Arroyo’s experience gives him an upper hand against more lightly tested opponents in the weeks ahead. The game script, Boley’s play, and performance of blockers will determine just how much the Sun Devils will grow in this situation.

Arizona State is taking on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Oct. 10 in Tempe.