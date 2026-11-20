Former BYU star Puka Nacua now has a clearer timeline for his NFL suspension, along with a warning about what could happen next. The Los Angeles Rams receiver received a three-game suspension Thursday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. According to James Palmer’s reporting on Prime Video’s pregame show, Nacua will accept the punishment.

“The league has been investigating Puka Nacua for some time,” Palmer said. “He’s not going to contest this. He is going to serve the three-game suspension. Now, I have been told it is 100% coincidence that he is serving this suspension while he is currently on IR.”

That overlap is an important part of the update. Nacua was placed on injured reserve Nov. 12 with knee and toe injuries, meaning he was already facing an extended absence. His suspension will run during games he was scheduled to miss because of those injuries.

For BYU fans following his NFL career, there are two separate issues to understand: completing the league’s punishment and getting healthy enough to play again. Serving the suspension does not automatically mean Nacua will be ready to return to the field. The Rams still have to evaluate his recovery.

James Palmer Details Warning About Rams’ Puka Nacua’s Future

“He will be reinstated into the league on Dec. 14, and I’m told that if there are any further violations of the personal conduct policy, there will be substantial discipline,” Palmer said. “Remember, this is all going on while the Rams and Puka Nacua are trying to work their way potentially through a massive contract extension that is on the horizon.”

The NFL’s announced timeline makes Nacua eligible for reinstatement Dec. 14, following the Rams’ game against San Francisco. That is different from guaranteeing reinstatement or a playing appearance. His earliest potential game back from injured reserve is Dec. 20 against Dallas, provided he is healthy and activated.

The contract discussion adds another layer, but Palmer’s report should not be read as confirmation that an agreement is close. A potential extension remains something to watch. There is no announced deal establishing what his next contract will look like.

Former BYU Receiver Still Has Questions to Answer on Rams Future

Nacua’s production explains why his future matters so much to Los Angeles. He has recorded 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances this season. Those numbers show how involved he remains in the Rams’ offense when available.

For now, the immediate priorities are completing his suspension and recovering from his injuries. The extension conversation can continue, but his availability and compliance with league requirements remain central to what comes next.