ESPN’s Pete Thamel Shares Major Injury Update on LJ Martin for BYU-Utah

LJ Martin has missed BYU’s last four games due to injury.

He sure would love to snap that negative streak there and get back on the field Saturday for the biggest game of the Cougars’ season.

It’s the Holy War.

BYU against Utah.

An undefeated Utes squad against a one-loss Cougars squad.

This isn’t just for in-state rivalry pride. This is for immensely important stakes in the College Football Playoff race.

And Martin is the kind of player who can swing the proceedings entirely, if he plays. He’s one of the best running backs in the country, when healthy.

His health has been a concern all week. Would he get back in time? Soon, we’ll know for sure.

In the meantime, an update late Thursday into Friday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel provides some insight.

LJ Martin Injury Update

Thamel had reported previously this week that the hope was for Martin to play. Then overnight Thursday into Friday, Thamel had an even more positive report:

“Star tailback LJ Martin practiced the last three days for BYU. He’s on track to dress and attempt to play on Saturday. He’ll likely be limited, but he’s determined to impact the game. How he feels pre-game will determine extent of his role.”

That certainly sounds like a player who is going to be on the field.

Even a limited Martin is likely a boost for BYU’s offense as a whole. He’s talented enough to serve as both a playmaker and even a useful decoy.

It would certainly be big for QB Bear Bachmeier to have his backfield partner back there with him.

How Good is LJ Martin?

Martin ran for 1,305 yards last season on 5.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns, and he also caught 36 passes for 255 yards.

This season, he has 44 runs for 344 yards with three TDs along with five catches for 41 yards.

The Cougars are a much more explosive offense with Martin on the field. He averaged more than seven yards per carry in the early stages of this season.

BYU has figured out how to play with Martin — including in a win over Notre Dame, although they then lost the next week to UCF — but the Cougars would much rather take the field with Martin in uniform to try and win the Holy War.