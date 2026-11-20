Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has spent most of the last year waiting for the NFL to rule on his off-field conduct. On Thursday, it finally became official.

The league suspended the former BYU star three games without pay for violating its personal conduct policy, effective immediately. Nacua is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Dec. 14, following the Rams’ Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the three games might not be the biggest takeaway.

The NFL also gave the two-time Pro Bowler a severe warning about what happens if he gets into trouble again — and it’s as serious as it gets.

NFL Puts Puka Nacua on Notice

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the league’s harsh message shortly after the suspension news came down.

“The NFL said it also communicated to Puka Nacua that ‘any further violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the League,’” Schefter posted on X.

That last part certainly raised some eyebrows.

In September, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Nacua had begun the steps to resolve potential misdemeanor charges through a diversion program. So the league isn’t just warning him about a new incident. It’s warning him that if he doesn’t finish the program, he could be gone for good.

The suspension stems from an alleged incident on New Year’s Eve 2025. In a civil lawsuit filed on March 25, a Los Angeles woman alleges Nacua made an unprovoked antisemitic statement and later bit her on the shoulder. Nacua’s attorney denied that he made the remarks and described the biting as “horseplay.”

The civil trial isn’t set to begin until March 27, 2028.

Nacua also entered a holistic care facility in March. He finished his stay in time for the start of the Rams’ offseason program on April 20. That came just a few months after he apologized for a gesture that plays on antisemitic tropes during an internet livestream last December.

He said he didn’t understand what it meant.

Why Puka Nacua’s Suspension Won’t Cost Him Any Games

As for the suspension itself, the timing couldn’t have worked out much better for Nacua or the Rams.

The All-Pro wideout went on injured reserve on Nov. 12 after spraining the MCL and PCL in his right knee. Players on IR have to miss at least four games, and Nacua already sat out Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He’ll serve the suspension during his remaining three games on IR, so he won’t miss any time he wasn’t already going to miss. The league doesn’t take a player’s injury status into account when it hands down discipline.

Still, it hits him right in the checkbook. Nacua will lose $950,000, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. That’s a stark contrast from where things stood in September, when Schefter thought Nacua might avoid discipline altogether.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Puka [Nacua]’s going to go through the season unscathed and not face any discipline this season for his part in that off-the-field incident,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

When he’s been on the field, the 2023 fifth-round pick has been as productive as ever. He has 70 catches, 715 yards, and four touchdowns in seven games, just a year after leading the league in receptions (129) and finishing second in receiving yards (1,715).