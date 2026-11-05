BYU’s LJ Martin Gets Major Injury Update From ESPN Before Utah

The BYU Cougars can’t afford to lose on Saturday against their in-state rival Utah Utes.

It’s called the Holy War for a reason, but it’s also a massive matchup with College Football Playoff implications. If BYU wins, they’ll control their own CFP destiny the rest of the way. If the Cougars lose, they may need a lot of help to eventually sneak into the back end of the Playoff field.

With all that on the line, BYU would love to have its best players on the field, and the list of question marks begins with LJ Martin.

Martin is a star running back who has been out for about a month due to injury.

Earlier this week, the comments coming from BYU made it seem like Martin may miss out even on the Utah game.

But the latest news is a lot better.

LJ Martin Injury Update

The latest report came from ESPN on Wednesday night:

“Star running back LJ Martin of No. 9 BYU is trending toward dressing and being available to play in the Cougars’ showdown against No. 3 Utah in Salt Lake City, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday.”

It’s a fascinating contrast, because the Big 12’s official availability report lists Martin as doubtful.

“Martin is officially doubtful for the game, per the initial Big 12 availability report released Wednesday night,” ESPN writes, “but sources said the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year is trending toward playing Saturday and having some impact on the game, although he’s not expected to be 100% if he does go.”

The ESPN article adds that “a final decision will be made later in the week.”

It’s notable that Martin isn’t expected to be 100% even if he plays, but BYU would love to have any version of Martin out there on the field.

He sustained a lower-body injury in a win over TCU on Oct. 3 and hasn’t played since.

BYU beat Notre Dame without Martin, but then they lost in double overtime to UCF in what could prove to be a costly defeat.

It all will depend on what happens Saturday as to whether Martin’s absence, and return, have had the impact hoped for with BYU.

LJ Martin Backups

Martin ran for 1,305 yards last season on 5.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns, and he also caught 36 passes for 255 yards.

This season, he has 44 runs for 344 yards with three TDs along with five catches for 41 yards.

In the four games he has missed, it has been mostly Sione Moa and Preston Rex filling in for Martin. They’ve done a solid job, but neither is BYU’s RB1, who they’ll be hoping can get back on the field on Saturday.