Hi, Subscriber

Is LJ Martin Playing Today? Latest Injury News, Snap Count for BYU RB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 19: LJ Martin #4 of the BYU Cougars runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The BYU Cougars are hoping to have LJ Martin back on the field on Saturday.

Their star running back has missed the last four games for BYU, but this one is different — it’s against undefeated Utah, and it’s the Holy War.

If there was ever a game to target to come back, it would be this one.

Here’s the latest we know as of Saturday morning.

Is LJ Martin Playing Today?

GettyPROVO UT – NOVEMBER 29: LJ Martin #4 of the Brigham Young Cougars rushes the ball against DJ Bell #5 of the University of Central Florida Knights during the first half of their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The recent expectation is that Martin will play on Saturday, although it likely won’t be determined until he goes through warmups.

The question will be to what extent he plays — if he’s on a snap count limit.

This is what ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported overnight Thursday into Friday:

“Star tailback LJ Martin practiced the last three days for BYU. He’s on track to dress and attempt to play on Saturday. He’ll likely be limited, but he’s determined to impact the game. How he feels pre-game will determine extent of his role.”

And this was the latest report from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos on Friday:

That all makes it sound like Martin is going to give it a go unless his pregame work doesn’t feel good. But once the game starts, it’ll likely be a matter of feeling things out and going from there for BYU and their star running back.

LJ Martin Stats

BYU running back LJ Martin
GettyTUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 11: LJ Martin #4 of the BYU Cougars warms up before the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Martin ran for 1,305 yards last season on 5.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns, and he also caught 36 passes for 255 yards.

This season, he has 44 rushes for 344 yards with three TDs along with five catches for 41 yards.

Martin is averaging more than seven yards per carry this season. Even if he’s a bit limited, BYU getting him back after a four-game absence would be a big deal.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Is LJ Martin Playing Today? Latest Injury News, Snap Count for BYU RB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on BYU News

More Heavy on BYU News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x