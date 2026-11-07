Is LJ Martin Playing Today? Latest Injury News, Snap Count for BYU RB

The BYU Cougars are hoping to have LJ Martin back on the field on Saturday.

Their star running back has missed the last four games for BYU, but this one is different — it’s against undefeated Utah, and it’s the Holy War.

If there was ever a game to target to come back, it would be this one.

Here’s the latest we know as of Saturday morning.

Is LJ Martin Playing Today?

The recent expectation is that Martin will play on Saturday, although it likely won’t be determined until he goes through warmups.

The question will be to what extent he plays — if he’s on a snap count limit.

This is what ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported overnight Thursday into Friday:

“Star tailback LJ Martin practiced the last three days for BYU. He’s on track to dress and attempt to play on Saturday. He’ll likely be limited, but he’s determined to impact the game. How he feels pre-game will determine extent of his role.”

And this was the latest report from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos on Friday:

No. 9 BYU running back LJ Martin has targeted Nov. 7 as his return date for the past month. Sources have told @On3 that while he might not be 100% yet, he’s close enough to try to play against No. 3 Utah. The plan entering Saturday is for Martin to be available and play. How he does in warmups will be the ultimate deciding factor. https://t.co/uQ2ScwFcYQ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 6, 2026

That all makes it sound like Martin is going to give it a go unless his pregame work doesn’t feel good. But once the game starts, it’ll likely be a matter of feeling things out and going from there for BYU and their star running back.

LJ Martin Stats

Martin ran for 1,305 yards last season on 5.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns, and he also caught 36 passes for 255 yards.

This season, he has 44 rushes for 344 yards with three TDs along with five catches for 41 yards.

Martin is averaging more than seven yards per carry this season. Even if he’s a bit limited, BYU getting him back after a four-game absence would be a big deal.