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BYU’s LJ Martin Injury Update Doesn’t Sound Like Good News

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BYU running back LJ Martin
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TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 11: LJ Martin #4 of the BYU Cougars warms up before the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BYU’s chances of beating Utah in the Holy War on Saturday could hinge on LJ Martin.

After an extended injury absence, the star Cougars running back has a chance to play this weekend. But that also means there’s a chance that he doesn’t play.

And the final outcome of that injury determination will be crucial to what happens in a top-10 battle between these in-state rivals.

Martin has had his status updated multiple times this week. This is what we know before BYU’s practice on Tuesday.

LJ Martin Injury Update

BYU coach Kalani Sitake shared some telling thoughts on Tuesday before BYU hit the practice field.

“He’s looking good, but the question for us is what’s the right thing to do? We’ll know more by the end of practice today,” Sitake said.

Sitake continued with this: “If you ask him, he wants to go. He’s hungry for it… We need him to be a leader, have his role with the team, don’t know if that means he needs to be on the field right now.”

That came after offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s comments on Monday went like this:

Neither of those quotes make it sound like Martin is trending toward playing, but it’s a long week.

LJ Martin Stats

Martin has spent his entire college career at BYU, and he has improved in each of his collegiate seasons.

He ran for 518 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.

As a sophomore, Martin ran for 718 yards and seven TDs.

Last season, Martin took over the backfield entirely and had 236 carries for 1,305 yards (5.5 ypc) and 12 touchdowns along with 36 catches for 255 yards.

So far this season, Martin had run 44 times for 344 yards (7.8 ypc) and three scores while adding five grabs for 41 yards.

Martin has missed four games in a row. BYU would love if he could avoid making it a fifth.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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BYU’s LJ Martin Injury Update Doesn’t Sound Like Good News

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