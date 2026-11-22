The BYU Cougars have produced plenty of talented NFL players over the years, but few have made an immediate impact quite like Puka Nacua. Unfortunately, the former BYU standout is now facing a difficult road back after undergoing surgery to repair an MCL injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nacua is expected to need four to five months to recover, meaning the Los Angeles Rams will be without their star wide receiver for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. It’s a difficult development for a player who has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

For BYU fans who followed Nacua’s college career, the news is particularly disappointing. His journey from Provo to NFL stardom has been one of the program’s biggest success stories in recent years.

BYU Star Puka Nacua Faces Lengthy Recovery Following Surgery

Nacua’s rise has been remarkable considering where his professional career began. The Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he quickly proved that his draft position didn’t reflect his ability.

As a rookie, Nacua recorded 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. His production immediately placed him among the league’s most exciting young receivers.

However, injuries remain an unfortunate reality in professional football, regardless of how talented a player becomes. A recovery timeline extending several months means Nacua must now focus on rehabilitation rather than helping Los Angeles compete for a championship.

The Rams will also face the challenge of replacing a receiver whose value extends beyond traditional statistics. Nacua’s physicality, route running and willingness to compete for difficult catches have helped make him a centerpiece of their passing attack.

Puka Nacua’s BYU Legacy Remains Bigger Than Injury Setback

Before becoming an NFL star, Nacua spent two seasons at BYU after transferring from Washington. He developed into an explosive offensive weapon and gave Cougars fans numerous memorable performances.

His success in Los Angeles has also provided BYU with another example of a former player thriving at football’s highest level. That connection makes his recovery something Cougars supporters will undoubtedly follow closely.

There is still plenty of reason to believe Nacua can return to his previous form. His reported recovery timeline is significant, but it does not automatically determine how productive he will be once medically cleared.

For now, the focus shifts toward getting healthy and preparing for another opportunity.

Nacua’s season may be over, but his NFL story is far from finished.