BYU-Baylor Game Time Changed in Final Decision

The BYU Cougars are playing a game on Saturday that they can’t afford to lose.

They’re taking on the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 clash a week after losing to in-state rival Utah. They’ll have to do it at a different time than they expected, though.

The BYU-Baylor kickoff time was moved, with the announcement coming late Friday.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the BYU-Baylor Game Kicking Off?

The BYU game against Baylor will now kick off at:

7 p.m. ET

6 p.m. CT

5 p.m. MT

It was originally scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MT kickoff.

So it was moved back three-and-a-half hours.

Why Was BYU-Baylor Game Time Changed?

BYU’s kickoff time against Baylor was changed due to the FAA nationwide ground stoppage.

For most of Friday, planes were grounded across the country, and it had a big impact on sports.

The game is being played at home for BYU in Provo, Utah, but that means Baylor had to be able to fly there from Waco, Texas.

It appears Baylor was unable to get out of Texas prior to planes being grounded. That means they then had to wait for the return of flights late Friday night to finally work on getting into the air and to Utah.

The decision to move the game back three-and-a-half hours is essentially entirely related to Baylor’s travel. Since the Bears didn’t get to Utah when expected, the Big 12 chose to move the game back.

It likely doesn’t have a huge impact on BYU, although Friday was surely spent with some uncertainty about when their opponent might show up.

At this point, the Cougars have to move past any unknowns and hit the field with intensity. BYU needs a bounceback win, no matter when the game kicks off.