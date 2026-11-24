BYU Cougars tight end Walker Lyons has been keeping busy on the football field this fall, but his Tuesday nights have given him something else to cheer for.

His girlfriend, professional dancer Rylee Arnold, has been competing alongside comedian and social media personality Connor Wood on Season 35 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

With Arnold and Wood advancing to the season finale, Lyons revealed that he hasn’t been the only member of the BYU football program following their journey in the ballroom.

In fact, the tight end has been encouraging some of his teammates to get involved in the voting process.

“I was making sure they [teammates] were voting,” Lyons said. “There’s a few guys on the team, it’s not everybody, but you know, there’s definitely a group of guys who are married, mostly. They watch every Tuesday night.”

Lyons Opens Up About Arnold and Her Dance Partner

While Lyons has been supporting Arnold throughout the competition, his football commitments have prevented him from making an appearance in the ballroom.

When asked whether he had met Wood in person, Lyons revealed that the two have yet to formally meet.

“Honestly, no. Just briefly here and there, but never in person, because I haven’t been able to go out there to watch.”

Although Arnold makes a living on the dance floor, Lyons joked about whether he possesses any dancing abilities of his own.

“A little bit. Nah, just kidding,” Lyons said. “Not anything like her. She’s super talented and it’s something I can’t imagine myself doing. It’s a unique world, I’m sure it’s the same football is to her. But, you know, she’s a hard worker and I’m super proud of her.”

While the two compete in vastly different environments, Lyons clearly appreciates the work that goes into Arnold’s profession.

Lyons Enjoying Career Year With BYU

While Arnold has been chasing the Mirrorball Trophy, Lyons has been putting together the best statistical season of his collegiate football career.

The former four-star recruit transferred to BYU after spending two seasons with the USC Trojans, where he recorded 20 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 campaign.

Through 11 games this season, the junior tight end has recorded 37 receptions for 460 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the Cougars in both receptions and receiving yards.

One of Lyons’ biggest moments of the season came on October 17 against Notre Dame, when he hauled in a six-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Bachmeier with 1:47 remaining to secure a 28-24 victory for the Cougars.

It marked Lyons’ first touchdown in a BYU uniform, and Arnold was in attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium to witness the memorable moment.

Arnold later took to Instagram to celebrate his performance.

“The proudest girlfriend ever!!! What a special night,” Arnold wrote.

The professional dancer also shared a video of Lyons’ game-winning touchdown, along with her reaction from the stands.

“What a BIG game!!!! I’m so proud of him!!!!” Arnold added.

Lyons has been particularly productive in November, recording 13 receptions for 205 yards across three games.

Arnold and Wood Face Tough Competition in DWTS Finale

Arnold and Wood are one of five remaining couples competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during the three-hour season finale on Tuesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

However, prediction markets suggest the pair have some work to do if they are to walk away as champions.

According to Action Network’s finale-day report, Wood and Arnold were given approximately a 20% implied chance of winning the competition, trailing Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn.

Despite receiving the lowest combined judges’ score among the remaining contestants during the semifinals, Wood and Arnold have continued to benefit from viewer support.

With audience voting playing a significant role in determining the winner, Arnold could certainly benefit from a few extra votes coming out of the BYU football locker room.

And if Lyons has anything to say about it, his teammates will be doing their part.