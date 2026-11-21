DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson leaned on physicality, ball control and a relentless defensive front to subdue Duke 20-10 on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Here is how Clemson graded out immediately following the ACC clash:

Clemson Offense: B+ The Tigers did not throw a touchdown pass, yet they dictated every phase of the tempo by piling up 222 rushing yards on 50 carries and holding the ball for 37:01. Clemson outgained Duke 386-247, converted 8 of 18 third downs, went 2-for-2 on fourth down and scored on all four of its red-zone trips. Quarterback Trent Pearman was steady in guiding the attack, completing 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards without an interception while adding 51 rushing yards and a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Jarvis Green paced the backfield with 84 yards on 16 attempts, and Chris Denson added 71 yards on 16 carries, including a 7-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that put Clemson ahead 17-7. Receivers T.J. Moore (four catches, 68 yards) and Gordon Sellars III (two catches, 33 yards) delivered crucial third-down gains of 40 and 35 yards, respectively. Two first-half turnovers—an interception thrown by receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. on a trick play and a second-quarter fumble lost by Chris Johnson Jr.—kept the unit from an A.

Clemson Defense: A Aside from one explosive third-quarter lapse, Clemson’s defense suffocated the Blue Devils. The Tigers limited Duke to 247 total yards, 11 first downs, zero red-zone appearances and just six snaps in Clemson territory all night. Clemson generated 10 tackles for loss for 40 yards, two sacks, 11 pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and four forced three-and-outs. Corey Myrick led the charge with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups, while Fletcher Cothran added five tackles and a 16-yard sack. Will Heldt tallied two tackles for loss, Jahiem Lawson batted down three passes with four quarterback hurries, and Ashton Hampton (five tackles, two pass breakups) and Branden Strozier (five tackles) locked down the perimeter before Clemson sealed the win with an interception at the Duke 47 with 14 seconds left.

Clemson Special Teams: A- Nolan Hauser delivered a clean night, converting field goals from 36 and 39 yards, hitting both extra points and averaging 51.5 yards on two punts, including a 57-yard boot. Linebacker Drew Woodaz sparked the first quarter by blocking a Kade Reynoldson punt, and punter Jack Smith pinned three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line. Robert Gunn III averaged 63.6 yards on five kickoffs with two touchbacks. Minor blemishes included a second-quarter muffed punt by Wesco Jr.—recovered by Marcell Gipson Jr.—and a kickoff-return holding penalty.