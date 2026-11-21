DURHAM, N.C. — Trent Pearman and Chris Denson each rushed for touchdowns, Nolan Hauser booted two field goals and Clemson used a suffocating ground attack to pull away for a 20-10 victory over Duke on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Playing in front of 25,311 fans on a cloudy 50-degree evening, the Tigers (6-4, 4-3) controlled the ball for 37:01 and outgained the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3) 386-247 in total offense. Clemson pounded out 222 rushing yards on 50 carries while converting 8 of 18 third downs, both of its fourth-down tries and all four of its red-zone trips.

Pearman finished 17-of-27 passing for 164 yards without an interception and added 51 rushing yards on six carries. Jarvis Green led Clemson on the ground with 84 yards on 16 attempts, Denson rushed 16 times for 71 yards and T.J. Moore paced the receivers with four catches for 68 yards.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard delivered the game’s biggest highlight with a 55-yard touchdown burst and finished with 116 yards on 19 carries, accounting for all of the Blue Devils’ positive rushing production as Duke netted just 98 yards on 22 attempts. Quarterback Walker Eget completed 16 of 38 passes for 149 yards with an interception and was sacked twice. Javen Nicholas caught six passes for 87 yards and Jeremiah Hasley added six receptions for 55 yards.

Neither offense found the end zone during a defensive first half marked by punts, turnovers and missed opportunities. Clemson’s Drew Woodaz blocked a Kade Reynoldson punt on Duke’s second possession, only for Tigers receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. to throw an interception to Evan Smith at the Duke 16 on a trick play. In the second quarter, Clemson marched to the Duke 23 before Julius Columbus forced a Chris Johnson Jr. fumble that Tyshon Reed recovered.

Clemson finally broke through just before halftime, driving 72 yards in 12 plays over 1:36. Pearman scrambled for 18 yards and later connected with Moore for 40 yards on third-and-7 to set up Hauser’s 36-yard field goal with 17 seconds left for a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers doubled their advantage midway through the third quarter on a seven-play, 53-yard march powered by Green runs of 15 and 14 yards and capped by Pearman’s 9-yard touchdown run at the 6:04 mark.

Duke answered just 49 seconds later. Aided by a 15-yard Clemson pass interference penalty on third-and-5, Sheppard broke free down the right side for a 55-yard score with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter to pull the Blue Devils within 10-7. Early in the fourth, Eget hit Hasley for 33 yards to reach the Clemson 27, but a holding penalty on Jake Taylor stalled the drive and Gavin Strange missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 12:47 left.

Clemson immediately capitalized with an eight-play, 71-yard touchdown march. Facing third-and-11 from his own 40, Pearman fired a 35-yard strike to Gordon Sellars III before ripping off a 16-yard run to the Duke 9, setting up Denson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 8:52 to play. Eget answered with a 35-yard third-down completion to Nicholas to set up Strange’s 46-yard field goal at 6:54, cutting the margin to 17-10.

After forcing a Clemson punt, Duke took over at its 32 with 4:43 remaining but turned the ball over on downs at the 34 when Eget’s fourth-and-8 pass fell incomplete at 3:34. Clemson drained the clock down to 1:01 before Hauser drilled a 39-yard field goal to make it a two-score game, and the Tigers sealed the outcome when they intercepted Eget at the Duke 47 with 14 seconds left.

Clemson’s defense racked up 10 tackles for loss for 40 yards and 11 pass breakups, led by Corey Myrick (five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups), Fletcher Cothran (five tackles, one sack), Ashton Hampton (five tackles, two pass breakups) and Branden Strozier (five tackles). Andrew Pellicciotta paced Duke with 12 tackles, while DaShawn Stone added eight tackles and two pass breakups and Kevin O’Connor posted six tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.