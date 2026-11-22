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DURHAM, N.C. — After enduring a week of mounting criticism following a home loss to Georgia Tech, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not hold back Friday night in the wake of his team’s gritty 20-10 road victory over Duke at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Addressing reporters after the Tigers (7-4) controlled the […]

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