DURHAM, N.C. — After enduring a week of mounting criticism following a home loss to Georgia Tech, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not hold back Friday night in the wake of his team’s gritty 20-10 road victory over Duke at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Addressing reporters after the Tigers (7-4) controlled the ball for 37:01 and outgained the Blue Devils (7-4) 386-247, Swinney spoke candidly about the backlash surrounding the program and the personal toll of the outside noise.
“I’ve always been loyal to Clemson, and it is disheartening,” he said. “I’m a human, and I don’t read stuff, but I feel it. There’s a lot of hate out there.”
Swinney, who has led Clemson to two national championships and multiple ACC titles since taking over as full-time head coach in 2009, took direct aim at what he described as a culture of negativity directed at his program.
“Hating is almost, it’s a profession now, where you just destroy people, try to tear them down, make stuff up, lie,” Swinney said. “But, man, all that’s done is galvanize everything. I don’t do this for applause; I’ve had plenty of that.”
Coming off a 7-6 campaign a year ago after opening that season ranked No. 4, Clemson has fallen short of its championship standard over the past two years. Still, Friday’s win—powered by 222 rushing yards on 50 carries, rushing touchdowns from Trent Pearman and Chris Denson, and two field goals from Nolan Hauser—secured the Tigers’ 16th consecutive season with seven or more wins.
“It hurts because, again, I’ve done nothing but do my best here for 24 years,” he said. “It’s all I’ve done, showing up every day. Football’s hard.”
After the final whistle, Clemson players were seen holding up a poster board bearing the message “Support Swinney,” a gesture the veteran coach pointed to as proof of his locker room’s unity amid outside scrutiny.
“Nobody else stands up for Coach Swinney except them players, except them freaking players that know,” he said. “Y’all don’t know me. . .so I appreciate whoever, that there’s one fan that went to Walmart and got a poster board and wrote, ‘I support Coach Swinney.’ I’m glad there’s one out there.”
With the 24-team postseason field looming, Clemson returns home next week to face the South Carolina Gamecocks as the Tigers look to build late-season momentum toward an eighth victory and carry it into 2027.
Would you like me to weave these postgame quotes directly into an updated version of the full game recap (“gamer”) as well?
Dabo Swinney Kept the Receipts After the Georgia Tech Loss — And Fired Back After Beating Duke