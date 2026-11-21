DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson leaned on a punishing rushing attack and a suffocating defense to grind out a 20-10 victory over Duke on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. In front of 25,311 fans, the Tigers (6-4, 4-3) controlled the ball for 37:01 and outgained the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3) 386-247 to secure a gritty road win.

Clemson’s trench dominance and red-zone perfection: The Tigers pounded out 222 net rushing yards on 50 carries, led by Jarvis Green (16 carries, 84 yards), Chris Denson (16 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown) and quarterback Trent Pearman (six carries, 51 yards, one touchdown). Clemson converted 8 of 18 third downs, went 2-for-2 on fourth down and cashed in on all four of its red-zone trips with two touchdowns and two field goals.

Trent Pearman’s poise in key moments: Pearman completed 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards without an interception or a sack. He delivered two back-breaking third-down throws—a 40-yard completion to T.J. Moore on third-and-7 that set up a field goal just before halftime, and a 35-yard strike to Gordon Sellars III on third-and-11 during Clemson’s decisive fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Clemson’s defensive front and secondary: Outside of one long touchdown run, the Tigers locked down Duke’s offense, allowing just 11 first downs, zero red-zone trips and only six snaps inside Clemson territory. Clemson totaled 10 tackles for loss for 40 yards, two sacks, 11 pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and four forced three-and-outs. Corey Myrick registered five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups, Fletcher Cothran added five tackles and a 16-yard sack, and Jahiem Lawson broke up three passes while adding four quarterback hurries.