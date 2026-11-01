Dabo Swinney Unleashes on Disgraceful Scene Above Doak Campbell Stadium

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney walked into his postgame press conference fresh off a 36-24 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, but what occupied his mind had nothing to do with what transpired between the whistles.

Instead, Swinney’s attention shifted upward to the skies above Tallahassee, where an airplane circled the venue prior to kickoff carrying a banner that demanded the firing of Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell alongside Florida State Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins. Compounding the stunt for a weary and frustrated Seminoles fan base, the high-flying message included a glaring typographical error: Norvell’s last name was misspelled without the letter “r.”

Near the end of his postgame remarks with reporters, an unprompted Swinney blasted the person or persons responsible, calling the display “embarrassing” among other adjectives.

“That was embarrassing what I saw above the stadium,” Swinney said. “It was embarrassing.”

A Glaring Typo and Deep Disrespect

Swinney pulled no punches when detailing his reaction to the aerial demonstration, taking aim at both its intent and its execution.

“Florida State’s better than that. That’s not good for these kids. Listen, hey, I get it, man. You know, everybody’s got contracts and all this type of stuff, but man, that bothered me. And they didn’t even spell his name right. Didn’t even have the freaking ‘R’ in the name.”

Rather than bypassing the controversy, Swinney offered a passionate defense of his coaching counterpart on the opposite sideline.

“It’s just disrespectful. Mike Norvell’s a good man. You ain’t gotta like him as a football coach. You ain’t gotta like me as a football coach. That’s a good man right there. That’s a good man, and he’s a hell of a football coach.”

The pressure on Norvell has reached a boiling point in Tallahassee. Since an unblemished 13-0 regular season in 2023 ended with Florida State controversially excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff in favor of a one-loss Alabama squad, the Seminoles have endured back-to-back losing campaigns. Saturday’s defeat dropped Florida State to 3-5, requiring three wins over its final four games to gain automatic bowl eligibility and leaving Norvell with a 10-22 overall record since the start of 2024.

Still, Swinney invoked the stature of Florida State and its legendary coaching icon to illustrate why the demonstration crossed a line.

“I know Florida State’s better than that. There’s so many good people at this place and in this program. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Florida State. Bobby Bowden is one of my heroes in life. And I was — he ain’t gonna say, but I’ll say it: I was freaking disappointed to see that.”

High Stakes and the Toll on Families

Swinney acknowledged the unforgiving microscope under which high-profile head coaches operate, even quipping that the heat could easily turn toward his own program back in the Upstate.

“Hell, they may be flying one around Clemson the next time I’m home, but I doubt it. I doubt it. But whoever did that, man, you ought to be ashamed of yourself. That’s what I would say. Ain’t nobody trying to lose. This job is hard, OK? And that ain’t — that’s not what’s best for those kids out there that are fighting. They fought every second. Every second of that game, their kids fought.”

Swinney continued: “And I just, I walked out there pregame looking up there and it really bothered me. I know it’s a tough situation, and it went our way tonight, but Mike Norvell is a good man. He’s a husband. He’s a father.”

Decrying a ‘Bloodsport’ Culture

Broadening his critique beyond Tallahassee, Swinney argued that the incident represents an ugly cultural shift in which public figures are dehumanized simply because of lucrative contracts and disappointing scoreboards.

“I don’t know why we think because people make money and this and that, that you just have the right to just destroy people as humans. I don’t know where we became this as a society where it’s just OK to just tear people down. It’s like a bloodsport now. You lose a game, ‘fire everybody. Everybody stinks.’ You know, how about we just support the kids? We just support the team. We count them all up at the end of the year and we go from there.”

Swinney closed his unprompted defense by turning his thoughts back toward Norvell’s family and the effort put forward by both rosters.

“My heart goes out to Coach Norvell and his family and that team that just fought their butts off every single play,” Swinney said. “I’m sure somebody had a lot of fun, felt really good about themselves to fly a freaking plane and a banner around this amazing stadium, Doak Campbell. It’s an amazing stadium, Bobby Bowden Field. It’s shameful to me.”

Looking Ahead

With the victory, Clemson pushed its mark to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play heading into a Week 10 clash against Syracuse (4-4, 2-4) at JMA Wireless Stadium, set for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN2. Florida State heads on the road to face Boston College (4-4, 2-3) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.