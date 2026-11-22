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Former Clemson offensive lineman and ESPN/ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain wasted little time throwing his support behind head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers’ 20-10 road upset over Duke on Swinney’s 57th birthday. “Clemson has, does, and will… Support Swinney,” Mac Lain posted on social media after Clemson improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 […]

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