Former Clemson offensive lineman and ESPN/ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain wasted little time throwing his support behind head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers’ 20-10 road upset over Duke on Swinney’s 57th birthday.
“Clemson has, does, and will… Support Swinney,” Mac Lain posted on social media after Clemson improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.
The victory capped a turbulent week for Swinney, who faced heavy scrutiny from national media and fans following a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech and his subsequent Tuesday press conference. After beating the Blue Devils, Clemson players held up a “Support Swinney” sign while the veteran coach pushed back in his postgame press conference against critics “inside and outside of Clemson,” stating that “so many people have quit on our team,” though none of his players or staff had.
Appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday, Mac Lain pointed to the magnitude of Clemson winning as a double-digit road underdog while acknowledging the emotional toll of the past week on his former coach.
“Unbelievable win for Clemson to be such a large dog on the road and figure that out,” Mac Lain said. “And of course, the human element comes in, right? Where you have those feelings, and it does stink, and he had a hard week coming off of a horrendous loss at home against Georgia Tech. And I understand that, and there’s a lot of things around the program, a lot of noise around the program.”
Despite external doubts, Mac Lain emphasized that Swinney retains unwavering backing from everyone inside the building.
“There’s an unbelievable belief in Dabo Swinney from that locker room, from his staff, from the administration, the higher-ups at Clemson,” Mac Lain said. “That has never been in question, that they love and support him with everything that he does.”
Mac Lain added that his best advice for Swinney is to lean on the same philosophy the coach has long preached to his players.
“I would just kind of give him the advice that he gives us — focus on the main thing, listen to inside, and that outside stuff comes,” Mac Lain said.
While recognizing that Clemson is currently navigating a challenging stretch that requires minor fixes, Mac Lain expressed complete confidence that Swinney will guide the Tigers back to college football’s pinnacle—even with the intense expectations that come with his track record and compensation.
“I mean, Clemson set an unbelievable standard with him and the way that he built this thing to where they and we were on the mountaintop,” Mac Lain said. “And one of the best teams, one of the best programs, one of the best runs. And he’s one of the best coaches of all time. But right now, it’s a tough spot, and there’s little adjustments that need to be had. There’s little corrections that need to be made. And I have no doubt that he will get back to that mountaintop. But it comes with the territory when you lose at least 10 games. We’ll see what happens the rest of the way in two years.
“That’s just part of it. You get paid a lot of money. There’s a lot of investment. It comes down to that, and people are going to be critical. But again, the support has never wavered internally. The support has never wavered from the higher-ups and from that locker room. And so I think that’s the most important thing. And they got a huge dub on the road.”
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