“100% Real”: Colorado’s Alleged Playbook Ends Up in Opposing Fans’ Hands Before Game

The Colorado Buffaloes found themselves at the center of one of the strangest stories of the college football season after what appeared to be sensitive offensive material allegedly ended up in the hands of opposing fans.

Before Colorado faced Texas Tech, a poster on the Red Raider Sports message board claimed a group of Red Raiders fans discovered roughly 25 pages of Colorado football material at the Buffaloes’ team hotel. The poster claimed the documents included opening plays, red-zone information and tendencies, even asking how the group could get the material to Texas Tech.

On its own, an anonymous message-board post would hardly be enough to establish that Colorado’s actual game plan had been discovered. What reportedly happened once the game began, however, made the situation considerably more interesting.

Jody S. Laughter posted on X that Colorado’s play-calling appeared to match the documents that had surfaced online.

“Update: It was real. 1st six plays of the first half and 1st two of the second half (then picked off),” Laughter wrote.

Colorado Playbook Claim Takes Incredible Turn

Barstool Sports also highlighted the bizarre situation after the apparent similarities emerged between the material and Colorado’s play calls.

“A fan found Colorado’s playbook in the team hotel bar and it turned out to be 100% real with their actual drive scripts,” Barstool Sports wrote.

Calling the documents Colorado’s entire “playbook” could overstate what was actually discovered. Based on the material described and circulated publicly, an offensive game plan or play script may be a more precise description. That distinction doesn’t make the circumstances surrounding Deion Sanders’ team any less astonishing.

College football programs spend countless hours preparing game-specific information while attempting to keep formations, tendencies and scripted plays away from opponents. The possibility that some of Colorado’s material was simply left somewhere accessible to fans of the team it was about to play sounds more like a movie plot than something that should happen at this level of football.

There is also no publicly established evidence that Texas Tech’s coaching staff obtained the documents before kickoff or used them to gain an advantage. That distinction is critical before this gets characterized as some kind of cheating controversy.

Frankly, it doesn’t need that element to be one of the craziest stories of the season.

This #TexasTech fan “found” a copy of #Colorado’s playbook. https://t.co/LC8CyJZAZn — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) October 3, 2026

A fan claiming to find an opponent’s offensive information would normally disappear into the endless collection of college football message-board rumors. Having portions of the alleged material then appear to correspond with what Colorado actually called on the field changes the conversation entirely.

There are still questions about exactly what was found, how it ended up at the hotel bar and who was responsible for it.

Until those answers emerge, the most unbelievable part remains simple: Opposing fans apparently stumbled into information they were never supposed to see, and then watched the game unfold.