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Deion Sanders’ Job Status at Colorado Gets Harsh Reality Check

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Deion Sanders, Colorado
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LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks across the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has to know, as much as anyone, that you play to win the game.

One of the greatest players to ever step on a football field, Sanders has since moved into coaching, going from “Prime” to “Coach Prime” as he has ascended the ranks to this point he’s at now, the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffs got a massive jolt of excitement when Sanders arrived.

He brought with him from Jackson State a star quarterback — his son Shedeur — and a generational talent — Travis Hunter, who shocked everyone as the No. 1 recruit in the country by going to Jackson State, then won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado as a two-way sensation.

So at the beginning, things looked solid for Colorado. Not everything was perfect, and Sanders did a lot of roster shifting, but there was optimism.

These days? Not so much.

Coach Prime is getting asked about his job security often. He says he doesn’t think about it.

Plenty of others are thinking about it.

Deion Sanders Job Status

GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the tunnel before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

National college football writer Stewart Mandel of The Athletic wrote about Sanders in a new article this week in which he posed the question: Who’s Colorado’s next coach?

For Colorado to have a next coach, its current coach has to be on the way out of town, and that seems more and more likely.

This is what Mandel wrote:

“Deion Sanders says he doesn’t think about his job security, but c’mon. Coach Prime delivered a much-needed jolt of excitement to Boulder in his first two seasons, but Colorado has since lost 12 of its last 15 games against Power 4 opponents and is staring down the possibility of a second straight 3-9 season. Ideally, he’d make it easy on everybody and exit stage left, avoiding a potentially messy divorce. If not, new AD Fernando Lovo will have to decide whether there’s any chance things could get better if Sanders returns.”

The fact that there’s a new athletic director makes it seem even more likely that Sanders could be on his way out. It’d be a way to have a totally fresh start.

Colorado Problem

GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the sidelines during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The one reason Colorado might not change? Relevance.

The Buffs weren’t particularly relevant before Deion showed up. And while there is clear downside to Sanders on the sideline, as the recent struggles have shown, he also brings a spotlight that wouldn’t otherwise be there.

In an ever-changing world of college football, that spotlight could end up mattering a great deal. So it’s certainly not a given that Colorado actually makes this move. There’s a lot to consider.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Deion Sanders’ Job Status at Colorado Gets Harsh Reality Check

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