The modern college football landscape has a clear pecking order and financial operation, and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders knows how it works.

He has a star wide receiver right now, Joseph Williams, but Coach Prime doesn’t appear to think he will keep Williams after this season. The transfer portal will beckon.

Most coaches aren’t as up front about it, but Sanders’ comments to reporters on Tuesday made it very clear that he knows exactly what to expect this offseason with his top players.

Deion Sanders on Joseph Williams Transfer

Sanders had the chance to be blunt about what’s coming for Williams, and Coach Prime doesn’t often hold back. He didn’t here, either.

“Joseph (Williams) will get offered a lot of money to play football somewhere else,” Sanders told reporters. “… I want to lead these kids in the right direction and not be selfish. I want to do what’s best for them.”

That isn’t Sanders straight up saying that Williams is going to leave. But it doesn’t sound like his only intention is to get him to stay, either.

It’s a bit noble, when read in one way — Coach Prime is thinking about the well-being of his players.

Obviously, it would help Colorado more next season if they still have Williams, but Sanders clearly recognizes that the system isn’t that simple.

Joseph Williams Stats

Williams began his college career in 2024 with Tulsa and had 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns.

That got him a transfer to Colorado, and in 2025, he had 37 grabs for 489 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams has blossomed in 2026. Through 11 games, he has 67 catches for 1,045 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns.

Ironically, Williams has also attempted three passes this season. He has completed two for 49 yards but also threw an interception.

Williams is clearly a top-notch athlete and player who could help any program. That just might mean he won’t be at Colorado in 2027. That’s the way the marketplace works, and Sanders knows it.