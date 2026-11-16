D3 Football Playoffs: Merchant Marine Misses Home Game in Unusual Decision

The Merchant Marine Academy is in the Division III NCAA football playoffs, a huge achievement.

But when the bracket came out on Sunday night, something odd was revealed, too: They won’t have a home game.

It’s not because Merchant Marine didn’t earn a home game.

It’s because Merchant Marine wasn’t able to host a home game.

It’s an unusual circumstance, and here’s what we know.

Merchant Marine D3 Playoff Bracket

First thing first: Merchant Marine is in the playoff field. That’s the most important thing.

They’ll enter the bracket in the second round. Merchant Marine will head to Hampden-Sydney for their opening game.

That school is located in Virginia, so it’s a trip for the Merchant Marines to hit the gridiron in the opening round.

Why Merchant Marine Doesn’t Have a Home Game

Merchant Marine was seeded as a team that was supposed to have a home game.

Their home stadium isn’t available, though.

The Merchant Marine Academy usually plays its home football games at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

That’s also a home venue for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, the professional women’s soccer league.

The Spirit have a home playoff match scheduled for the same day that Merchant Marine would’ve been at home.

It forces Merchant Marine to hit the road — although really not all that far — to Hampden-Sydney.

It’s a big win for Hampden-Sydney, and it’s some adversity that Merchant Marine will have to overcome.

Merchant Marine had just one loss in the regular season, to Springfield.

They closed out their regular season on Saturday with a dominant 42-14 win in their rivalry clash with the Coast Guard.