Georgia’s Kirby Smart Reveals Key to Retaining Players in NIL Era

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart knows how to keep big-time players, despite college football being in the thick of the NIL ERA.

Ahead of Georgia’s 48-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday, Smart appeared on “ESPN’s Bussin & Pate On Campus” to discuss player development and not being active in the transfer portal. He mentioned a few former Bulldogs who didn’t make an immediate impact but are now playing in the NFL.

“I think we sell what we have to offer,” Smart said. “The proof is in the process because when you put up there on that screen Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, and you put up these guys that have gone on to play in the National Football League, and most of them didn’t play right away as freshmen.

“Ladd McConkey did stay here and play and become a really good player. George Pickens, these guys did come here and play for a good while, and they kind of grew into the roles they had.”

Georgia Has Multiple Big-Time Four-Year Players

On3’s Nick Schutlz mentioned that Georgia has added eight players out of the transfer portal in 2026, 10 players last year, and nine in 2024. The current roster has multiple key players who have been in Athens all four years, including quarterback Gunner Stockton, running backs Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips, wide receiver Talyn Taylor, linebacker Chris Cole, and safety KJ Bolden.

“Every day, we start a team meeting with some kind of development feature of a scout team highlight, this kid’s over here working his tail off, busting his ass, look how much better he’s getting,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs Have Been Rolling in November

“It gives some self-worth to those guys who might typically just jump in the portal. We’re trying to say, you’re going to be the guy in the coming years. Just keep doing what you’re doing.”

The roster continuity is one reason Georgia is the top team in the country. In the last three games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 117-36. Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship with a win against South Carolina on Saturday.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in November,” Smart said (via GeorgiaDogs.com), “but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards. So we have to stay level-headed and get better, and that is harder than ever because the noise gets louder.”