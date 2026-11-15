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Ohio State Concern Arises for Jeremiah Smith Injury

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COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 7: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes enters Ohio Stadium prior to a game against the Oregon Ducks on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes finally bounced back on Saturday.

They had lost two games in a row before beating Northwestern in Columbus, a victory in which Jeremiah Smith became the Big Ten’s all-time leading receiver.

The Buckeyes still would need a lot to go right to get into the College Football Playoff, but with those hopes in mind, Ohio State certainly can’t afford any injuries.

Particularly one to Smith.

But after Saturday’s game, there was one image circulating that had fans concerned about a potential injury.

Is Jeremiah Smith Hurt?

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tripped-up by Jack Sadowsky V #45 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

There’s just one hint that Smith could be hurt, and it’s not a strong one, but it’s all fans are going on.

Smith did a postgame interview on Saturday with an ice wrap on his right hand.

Ice like that is usually just a precaution. The odds that there’s some serious injury there are slim to none.

Smith’s hands let him down just a bit against Northwestern, so if fans want to read deeply into it, maybe they could come up with a reason for concern.

But unless something gets mentioned later in the week, Smith is probably fine.

Ohio State Schedule

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with his teammates in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State has two games remaining in the regular season and has to win them both to maintain any hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

The first is a trip to Nebraska to play on Saturday, Nov. 21.

And then on the following Saturday, Michigan comes to Columbus for The Game.

If Ohio State loses one of those games, the Buckeyes won’t go to the CFP for sure, and Smith will likely play his final Buckeyes game against Michigan.

If OSU wins both, they keep their hopes alive. Smith will have to be a big part of whatever Ohio State does the rest of the way to give them any chance of success.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State Concern Arises for Jeremiah Smith Injury

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