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Miami’s Malachi Toney Draws Comp to Controversial 7-Time Pro Bowl WR

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Miami v Wake Forest
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WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes looks on following their 33-20 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes have a special talent in wide receiver Malachi Toney, and a longtime NFL scout has put forth a fascinating comparison for the sophomore sensation.

As Toney continued terrorizing opposing defenses Saturday, Oct. 24, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that an experienced talent evaluator sees similarities between Miami’s electrifying playmaker and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The assessment comes as Toney strengthens his case as one of college football’s premier offensive weapons, with his explosive production against Pittsburgh providing more evidence of his remarkable abilities.

NFL Scout Compares Miami’s Malachi Toney to Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Schultz shared the intriguing evaluation on X during Miami’s matchup with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“How good is Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney?” Schultz wrote.

“I asked a 20-year scout for his NFL comp. His answer: Antonio Brown.”

The comparison places Toney in exceptional company.

Brown earned seven Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl championship during his NFL career.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar accumulated 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards and 83 receiving touchdowns across 12 seasons, marking himself as one of the most productive pass catchers of his generation.

Brown became super dangerous because of his route-running precision, quickness and ability to create separation against elite NFL cornerbacks.

Those characteristics are the compelling framework for evaluating Toney, whose acceleration, versatility and playmaking abilities have made him a nightmare for college defenses.

There are physical similarities, too.

Brown measured 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds during his playing career, while Toney is listed at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds.

Matching Brown’s professional accomplishments would represent an extraordinary achievement.

Nevertheless, the recognition underscores how much attention the Miami standout is attracting.

Toney Strengthens NFL Buzz With Another Miami Breakout

Miami v Clemson
GettyCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 03: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes avoids a tackle by Corey Myrick #22 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of a football game at Memorial Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Toney validated the growing excitement around him Saturday.

The sophomore erupted for 15 receptions, 183 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh nearing the end of the 3rd quarter, including a spectacular 53-yard scoring reception from quarterback Darian Mensah.

The performance came despite Toney briefly leaving the contest with an apparent injury before returning.

His sensational afternoon continued an eye-popping statistical trajectory.

Entering Saturday, Toney had accumulated 50 receptions for 758 yards and eight touchdowns through six games this season.

His production also earned elite recognition from Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF’s player evaluations, Toney entered the matchup with a 94.6 overall grade, ranking first among 680 qualifying college wide receivers.

The outlet also credited him with 335 yards after the catch and zero drops, illustrating the reliability and explosiveness behind his impressive numbers.

And his emergence didn’t begin this season.

As a true freshman in 2025, Toney set Miami single-season records with 109 receptions and 1,211 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He subsequently earned ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, along with national recognition from the Football Writers Association of America.

Interestingly, the comparison to Brown includes a family connection.

Toney’s father is also named Antonio Brown, although he is a different former NFL receiver who played for the Buffalo Bills in the early 2000s.

As Heavy previously noted, Toney’s father primarily contributed as a receiver and return specialist rather than enjoying the illustrious career of the Steelers legend.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Miami’s Malachi Toney Draws Comp to Controversial 7-Time Pro Bowl WR

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