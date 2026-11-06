Nick Saban Makes Strong Statement on Miami After Malachi Toney Injury

The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes have been the most consistent team in college football week in and week out this season.

However, they just received some of the most brutal news any team can face. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney, without question the team’s best playmaker, injured his ankle during practice and underwent surgery. The injury is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.

The news also comes just days before Miami travels to South Bend to take on No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Nick Saban Makes Strong Statement on Miami

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, legendary coach and “College GameDay” personality Nick Saban discussed what the Hurricanes need to do with Toney now sidelined.

“Well, how does it affect the team. And how does the team respond to the disruption of losing a great player like Malachi Toney, who’s probably one of the best leaders on the team as well? So, who’s going to step up? The rest of the team has to play better,” said Saban. “They have to play better on defense, run the ball better, and somebody else at receiver is going to have to step up because this guy’s been such a big part of the offense, and the offense is really built around him. But somebody is going to have to step up.”

“How does this Miami team respond to losing a great player like Malachi Toney.. Who’s going to step up because this guy is such a big part of the offense.. Miami is gonna have to play better on defense tomorrow night” ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive https://t.co/U9GOiyvaA2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2026

Toney’s 2026 Season With Miami

This season, Toney has put together a historic sophomore campaign, hauling in 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s scored two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games.

Toney has also built a strong connection with quarterback Darian Mensah, and both players had entered the Heisman conversation. However, the injury will end Toney’s chances of competing for the award.

Mensah, however, will have to rely on others to step up, including wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw. Miami will also need to lean on its running game, led by Mark Fletcher and Javian Mallory.