Connor Stalions Chimes In On Michigan Struggles

Connor Stalions is no longer a member of the Michigan Wolverines’ football staff.

The former controversial member of Jim Harbaugh’s crew, though, still finds a way to add his voice to the college football scene occasionally.

Stalions saw an opportunity to get some people talking on this particular Saturday night when Michigan scored exactly zero points in the first half at home against lowly Michigan State.

And while Stalions is just joking around on his social media at this point, it really summed up how things are going for the Wolverines.

Connor Stalions on Michigan

Stalions opened up his X account (formerly Twitter) and posted this on Saturday night:

Good evening @NCAA, I’d like to self-report all of my texts with Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck. — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) November 8, 2026

And then this:

Never too late to “cooperate,” right @NCAA? https://t.co/SFOveLoqTy — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) November 8, 2026

Stalions, of course, previously got in trouble at Michigan for potentially cheating to pick up opponents’ signals.

His implication here, clearly a joke, is that he’s doing it again and that Michigan’s coaches should get in trouble and be kicked out of the way.

Stalions, in essence, is saying Michigan needs better — and messing around as if he himself can make that happen.

Michigan Historically Bad Half

Michigan, which is playing Tommy Carr over the benched Bryce Underwood, is on a historically bad run.

The Wolverines haven’t scored in the first half in three of their last four games.

For the third time in the last 4 weeks, Michigan is heading into halftime with 0 points. — Wolverine Chronicle (@WolverineChron) November 8, 2026

This is rock bottom for Michigan Football. Getting bullied at home against a terrible Michigan State team while having 0 points through 2.5 quarters lol Fire everyone and ban Beck from the state. — Joe’s Picks (@Joes_Picks) November 8, 2026

The Wolverines simply aren’t getting the job done with Whittingham and Beck in charge:

Michigan games with 0 points in first half at home in 15 seasons from 2011-25: 1 Michigan games with 0 points in first half at home in last 2 weeks under Kyle Whittingham/Jason Beck: 2 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 24, 2026

The Spartans are a bad football team this year. There’s no excuse for what Michigan was doing at home on Saturday night. And it was so bad that even Stalions wanted to make change happen, in his own way of course.