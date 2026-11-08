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Connor Stalions Chimes In On Michigan Struggles

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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 07: Tommy Carr #14 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to avoid the tackle by Nikai Martinez #21 of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Connor Stalions is no longer a member of the Michigan Wolverines’ football staff.

The former controversial member of Jim Harbaugh’s crew, though, still finds a way to add his voice to the college football scene occasionally.

Stalions saw an opportunity to get some people talking on this particular Saturday night when Michigan scored exactly zero points in the first half at home against lowly Michigan State.

And while Stalions is just joking around on his social media at this point, it really summed up how things are going for the Wolverines.

Connor Stalions on Michigan

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 07: Savion Hiter #5 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Cam Stodghill #12 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stalions opened up his X account (formerly Twitter) and posted this on Saturday night:

And then this:

Stalions, of course, previously got in trouble at Michigan for potentially cheating to pick up opponents’ signals.

His implication here, clearly a joke, is that he’s doing it again and that Michigan’s coaches should get in trouble and be kicked out of the way.

Stalions, in essence, is saying Michigan needs better — and messing around as if he himself can make that happen.

Michigan Historically Bad Half

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 07: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan, which is playing Tommy Carr over the benched Bryce Underwood, is on a historically bad run.

The Wolverines haven’t scored in the first half in three of their last four games.

The Wolverines simply aren’t getting the job done with Whittingham and Beck in charge:

The Spartans are a bad football team this year. There’s no excuse for what Michigan was doing at home on Saturday night. And it was so bad that even Stalions wanted to make change happen, in his own way of course.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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