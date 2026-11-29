The Michigan Wolverines suffered one of their most embarrassing defeats ever against Ohio State on Saturday.

In a matchup between two teams mostly paying for pride, it was one-way traffic — the Buckeyes triumphed 45-0 in Columbus in what very well could be the final game of the Kyle Whittingham era.

Calling it an era might be generous. This is Whittingham’s first season in Ann Arbor after arriving from Utah to replace Sherrone Moore, but it might very well be his last.

There are fascinating factors at play here — a legend is calling for Whittingham to be gone, but Michigan’s situation doesn’t make that easy.

Charles Woodson on Kyle Whittingham

Charles Woodson was on Fox both pregame and postgame on Saturday, and he brought the heat after Michigan’s loss.

Woodson grew up in the middle of this rivalry in Fremont, Ohio, and he was a Michigan fan — so he never considered going to Ohio State. That’s not how it works in this rivalry.

So he knows what this rivalry means.

“This is the most poorly coached game, (poorly) played game that I’ve ever been part of at the University of Michigan, and there are going to be changes made, I almost guarantee it,” Woodson said on Fox after Saturday’s game.

Problem for Michigan

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel broke down in his new column why this won’t be simple for Michigan.

Because of their moving parts at athletic director, the hiring process (and firing process) may not be simple.

This is what part of what Mandel wrote:

About that. A 45-0 loss makes it impossible to imagine Whittingham returning for a second season, but the timeline for that decision has been thrown into chaos after incoming president C. Cybele Raver reversed course this week on hiring Trev Alberts as AD after he’d signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year contract that would pay him $17 million. Lame-duck AD Warde Manuel (the man who hired Whittingham) has agreed to stay on until a replacement is hired, but it’s unclear whether he has the authority to make a coaching change. And Lord knows you wouldn’t want him hiring a new one.

In a situation like this normally, the school might announce a coaching change as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Michigan won’t be as straightforward — and even if they announce a Whittingham departure soon, they won’t have the smoothest hiring process because the AD situation isn’t settled.