Kyle Whittingham’s first season at Michigan hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.

But Saturday was a historic new low.

The Wolverines were blown out 45-0 by the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. It was the most lopsided loss in the history of The Game, and it dropped Michigan to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Michigan has lost six of its last nine games, and the 6-6 mark is its worst record since 2014, when it went 5-7 under Brady Hoke. Wolverines fans have been calling for Whittingham’s job for weeks. Now everyone wants to know what it would cost to make that happen.

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Buyout Takes Center Stage

Firing Whittingham would cost Michigan $24.75 million, according to the Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia and Marlowe Alter.

The 67-year-old signed a five-year, $41 million contract in December to replace the fired Sherrone Moore. The deal pays him $8 million in 2026, with a $100,000 raise every year after that. If he’s fired without cause, Michigan owes him 75% of what’s left on the four remaining years.

That’s a steep price for one season. It also isn’t the only check Michigan would be writing.

Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State earlier this month. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Beck is owed up to $10.1 million, which is the biggest buyout ever for a college assistant.

The athletic department is also a mess. Warde Manuel is stepping down as athletic director at the end of the year. His replacement, Trev Alberts, was gone within days of being hired after a controversy over a Title IX deposition tied to his time at Nebraska. The university owes him more than $17 million.

That leaves a lot of questions about who would even be making the call on Whittingham.

Michigan Fans Want Kyle Whittingham Gone

The fan base made its feelings pretty clear on Saturday, starting inside the stadium.

A fan sitting in the front row at the Horseshoe tried to get Manuel’s attention, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported.

“Warde, fire Whittingham!” the fan yelled. “Pay that buyout! We’re better than this! This is trash!”

Ohio State put up 484 total yards — the most Michigan allowed all season. Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Luke Fahey threw for 253 yards and three more TDs. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith scored three touchdowns of his own.

Oh, and Michigan’s players ran onto the field flipping off Buckeyes fans before the game even started. The reaction online wasn’t any kinder.

“Kyle Whittingham had to have known he was getting fired and decided to take everyone down with him,” Barstool Michigan posted on X.

“Michigan should fire Kyle Whittingham and start over,” The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach wrote. However, she questioned who would actually take the job right now.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel made a similar point. He agreed Michigan should fire Whittingham, but asked what top candidate would take a job without knowing who the athletic director will be.